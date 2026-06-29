What Is The 3-6-9 Manifestation Technique And How To Do It Right?

Manifestation, journaling, and mood boards have become one of the top trends on social media. Several netizens have shared evidence of their manifestation techniques working. One of the most talked-about methods is the 3-6-9 manifestation technique. The trick became popular via TikTok and eventually landed on Instagram. While there is no scientific backing to the technique, social media users have mentioned that writing affirmations alone can make wishes come true.

What is the 3-6-9 manifestation technique?

Representational image | Freepik

The 3-6-9 manifestation technique is based on repeating a single affirmation at different times of the day. The numbers represent how many times you write the same statement:

Write your affirmation 3 times in the morning,

6 times in the afternoon,

9 times before going to bed.

The affirmation should be written as though your goal has already been achieved. For example, instead of writing, "I want a new job," you could write, "I am grateful for my fulfilling new job." It is also advised to picture the life that one is manifesting.

Advertisement

How to practise the 3-6-9 manifestation correctly?

Choose one clear goal: Focus on a single intention rather than trying to manifest several things at once.

Write in the present tense: Phrase your affirmation as if it has already happened. This can help create a stronger emotional connection with your goal.



Advertisement

Representational image | Freepik

Be consistent: Repeat the exercise daily for at least 21 to 33 days, or for as long as it helps you stay committed.

Visualise your success: Spend a few minutes imagining what achieving your goal would feel like while writing your affirmation.