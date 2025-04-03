What Keeps Kareena Kapoor Up At Night? Actress Reveals The Surprising Food Item She Craves

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a Bollywood powerhouse, boasting a bubbly screen presence, impressive acting skills, and a truly inspiring fitness regime. At 44, she continues to outshine newcomers with her acting talent, toned figure, and radiant skin. It’s hard to believe she is a mother of two, Taimur and Jehangir (Jeh). Jab We Met star remains an inspiration to many! However, ageing gracefully takes dedication, and to our delight, Kareena has finally shared some of her secrets.

File photo of Kareena Kapoor | Image: X

Kareena Kapoor reveals her favourite food

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared her fitness and beauty secrets at the book launch of celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. She revealed that she enjoys simple, home-cooked meals and incorporates weight training into her routine. Bebo explained, “Strength training, walking a little, doing Surya namaskars, and doing my little works on my own rather than skin treatment and botox.” So, that’s the secret behind her naturally glowing and youthful skin!

File photo of Kareena Kapoor | Image: X

When it comes to food, Kareena, a self-proclaimed foodie and avid traveller, prefers home-cooked meals over everything else, despite experiencing global cuisines. She and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, have even started cooking. Interestingly, her favourite dish, like many Indians, is khichdi. She shared, “My comfort food is khichdi and if I don’t have it for 2-3 days, I start craving it. I message her (nutritionist) if there isn’t khichdi in the diet, I can’t sleep in the night.”