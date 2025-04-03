RJ Mahvash’s Latest Post, 'Wohi Husband Hoga,' Raises Eyebrows Amid Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal | Watch

It seems like the season of breakup is over, and love is in the air once more. After a harsh harsh divorce tale, new pairs are finding their match. For months, there has been speculation that RJ Mahvash is dating Yuzvendra Chahal following his split from Dhanashree Verma. Rumours grew stronger when Mahvash was seen accompanying the cricketer on his IPL tour. Now a video she shared made netizens believe that she might have found her soulmate in Yuzi.

RJ Mahvash’s ‘mera wala kaafi hai’ reel goes viral amid dating rumours

On April 2, RJ Mahvash posted a reel on her Instagram that has caught a lot of attention. In the video, she mimics a monologue, she cryptically says, "Meri life mein koi ladka aayega to woh hoga bas ek, wahi friend hoga, wahi best friend hoga, wahi boyfriend hoga, wahi husband hoga, meri zindagi ussi ke ird-gird ghoomegi, nahi chahiye farzi dost." (If a guy comes into my life, he will be the only one… He will be my friend, my closest companion, my boyfriend, and eventually, my husband.) She captioned the video briefly, writing, “Baaki ladke mere is par muh nahi lagayenge and that urge to say mera wala kaafi hai.” (Only one.)

This has fuelled speculation that she was referring to Yuzi. In the comments, one user asked, "You're talking about Chahal, right?" while another joked, "Yuzi must be grinning in the background." Some even urged her to be more direct, saying, "Just say it's Chahal already!"

This comes just a day after Mahvash shared a photo that led netizens to believe she was with Yuzi while he was recently in Lucknow for a match.

RJ Mahvash-Yuzvendra Chahal stayed in the same hotel in Lucknow?

On April 1, Yuzvendra was in Lucknow for the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, Mahvash shared an Instagram story of herself enjoying a swim in a pool.