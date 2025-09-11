What's In The Name? When Ruskin Bond Signed Autograph On Behalf Of Mark Twain

Beloved writer Ruskin Bond, 91, is no stranger to awkward fan meets. In a new video, he recalled how some of his young readers and fans have confused him for other famous writers and how he has never shied away from such comparisons and plays along. Bond, who lives out of Landour, shared how a young reader came to him seeking his autograph as he believed he was the celebrated American novelist and writer Mark Twain.

Ruskin Bond lives in Landour | Image: Instagram

"Friends, readers and country men, that's a nice way to address you. Have a good day. I was having a funny day as I was recollecting some of the odd things that have happened to my name over the years. I have been writing for over 70 years now, books, stories and articles and sometimes readers get me mixed with other writers. Not long ago, a foreigner mother brought her boy to meet me. She said, 'My son is very keen to meet you because he reads your books in class. He wants your autograph in his album'. I said 'I'm very pleased to know that', and asked him 'What is the name of the book, son?' He said Tom Sawyer. I like Tom Sawyer too. I signed Mark Twain in his album and he was quite happy and his mother too. They went away with the autograph," Bond recalled in his signature style.

