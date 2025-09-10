7 Rare Cat Breeds That You May Not Know About

There are many lesser-known facts about the cats and especially on their vast range of species. According to the DiscoverWildlife publication, more than 40 % of wild cat species are classified as endangered or threatened due to habitat loss due by human activities and illegal hunting of their fur, bones and claws.

Often solitary and reclusive animals, cats can be tough to study, and so the risks they face are usually not known, and they can fly under the radar.

Discover 10 rarest feline breeds in the world that you should know about, as per the publication of DiscoverWildlife.

Iriomote Cat

Iriomote Cat | Source: Pinterest

A subspecies of the Leopard cat, which is considered one of the rarest cats in the world, is known as the Iriomote cat. It lives only on the small and remote Japanese island of Iriomote.

Amur leopard

Amur leopard | Source: Pinterest

Amur leopard has been brought to the brink of extinction by habitat loss, declining prey numbers and notably, the illegal wildlife trade. This cat is highly known for its beautiful spotted fur. However, in many traditional Asian medicines, their bones are highly valued, which is highly coveted among poachers.

Arabian Leopard

Arabian Leopard | Source: Pinterest

Found in the region of the Arabian Peninsula, specifically Saudi Arabia, Oman, Yemen, Israel, and Palestine, it is believed that only 100 to 129 Arabian leopards have remained in the wild and are at the edge of extinction, as per the reports from the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Sumatra Tiger

Sumatra Tiger | Source: Pinterest

Sumatra tiger cats' population are small and fragmented across the Indonesian island of Sumatra, with as few as 400 individuals thought to be left in the wild.

Andean mountain cat

Andean mountain cat | Source: Pinterest

Found in the high altitude in the Andes mountains of South America, these cats are adapted to live in an elevated rocky environment, with thick fur to keep out the chill and a fluffy tail to give them superior balance.

Iberian Lynx

Iberian Lynx | Source: Pinterest

This Mediterranean forest feline was once considered the world's most endangered cat. In 2022, it was on the brink of extinction with only 94 individuals left in two separate and isolated populations. The tale of this species is somewhat of a conversation success story, in that it did come back from the brink.

Borneo cat

Borneo cat | Source: Pinterest