Advertisement

As summer rolls in, the motivation to slim down intensifies. With beach outings and pool parties on the horizon, everyone wants to look their best—making summer an ideal time to shed extra pounds. However, exercising in the heat requires careful preparation and adherence to specific safety guidelines to ensure effectiveness and avoid health risks.

Summer workout apparel

Choosing the right workout apparel is crucial. Opt for dry-fit materials that wick moisture away from the body and dry quickly, keeping you comfortable as you exercise. While cotton might be a popular choice for leisure wear in the summer, it's not suited for workouts as it absorbs sweat and becomes heavy, potentially hindering your performance.

Hydration

Staying hydrated is non-negotiable, especially in the summer. The human body is composed of 50-70% water, and maintaining hydration is essential for optimal bodily functions. Experts recommend drinking at least 2-3 liters of water daily, increasing intake before and after workouts based on your activity level and how much you perspire. Remember, feeling thirsty indicates you are already dehydrated, which can severely impact your exercise efficacy and overall health.

Body signals

Understanding and responding to your body's signals is perhaps the most crucial aspect of summer fitness. Overexertion in hot weather can lead to symptoms like dizziness, extreme thirst, nausea, or cramps. If you experience any of these, stop immediately, seek a cool area, and hydrate—preferably with a sports drink to replenish electrolytes. Only resume activities once you feel recovered, and always at a reduced intensity to prevent recurrence.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Avoid direct sunlight

The midday sun can be particularly harsh, so it's advisable to schedule workouts in the early morning or late afternoon. Avoiding exercise during the peak sun intensity hours of 10 am to 3 pm can prevent heat-related illnesses and allow for a more comfortable and productive workout session.

Incorporating these tips into your summer exercise routine can enhance your fitness experience, ensuring you stay healthy, enjoy your workouts, and safely achieve your weight loss goals during the warmer months.