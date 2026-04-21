Where To Apply Perfume On The Body So That Fragrance Lasts Longer?

Everyone wants to smell pleasant and wants the fragrance to stay on for the longest possible time. However, body odour caused by sweat is particularly troublesome during the summer. To combat this, most of us purchase and use the most expensive perfumes and deodorants. Yet, a common complaint persists: the fragrance seems to vanish within just half an hour to an hour of leaving the house. If this happens to you, the fault lies not with your perfume, but with the way you apply it.

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Spray behind the ears

This is one of the most effective spots. The skin behind the ears is thin and tends to retain a significant amount of body heat. Applying perfume here ensures that the fragrance lingers around your face and hair. Whenever you speak to someone or someone approaches you, they will catch a subtle, sweet whiff of your scent.

Fragrance of a perfume wears off easily if not applied correctly | Image: Freepik

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Behind the knees

Did you know that fragrance naturally rises from bottom to top? If you apply perfume to the creases behind your knees, the heat generated by your body as you walk causes the scent to waft upward. This is an excellent trick for those who want their fragrance to leave a lingering trail as they move about.

Fragrance rises from top to bottom so apply perfume behind the knees | Image: Freepik

Near the neck

To ensure your perfume's fragrance lasts for an extended period of time, apply it to the area around your neck. This method also helps the fragrance remain perceptible for a considerable amount of time.