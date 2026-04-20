Prevent Homemade Yogurt From Turning Sour During Summers Using These Tips

Yogurt is a part of the daily diet of almost every Indian household during summers. It not only cools the body but also improves digestion. However, as the heat increases, a problem arises: yogurt made at home quickly turns sour. Sometimes, yogurt set overnight becomes so sour by the morning that you don't feel like eating it. Here's how you can prevent yogurt from turning sour.

What to keep in mind?

It's important to understand that yogurt turning sour is a natural process. The good bacteria in milk convert lactose into lactic acid, giving the yogurt a slightly sour taste. However, in high heat, this process is accelerated, causing the yogurt to turn sour faster. The choice of milk for making yogurt is crucial. Always use fresh, good-quality milk. Milk nearing its expiration date has more bacteria, which can cause the yogurt to spoil faster. Boil the milk thoroughly and add the starter only when it's lukewarm.

Yogurt is good for gut health and digestion | Image: Freepik

Pay special attention to cleanliness

The containers used to store yogurt should be completely clean and dry. Even the slightest trace of dirt or bacteria can spoil the taste and texture of yogurt. Store yogurt away from excessive heat or direct sunlight. If the kitchen is too hot, it's best to store yogurt in the cool corners of the house.

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Yogurt can turn sour in heat easily | Image: Freepik

How to use sugar while making curd at home?

A simple and easy way is to add a teaspoon of sugar to the milk before setting the yogurt. This helps the good bacteria grow in a balanced manner and prevents the yogurt from turning sour quickly. Also, always use fresh yogurt starter. After setting the yogurt, don't leave it out for long. Refrigerate immediately. The cold temperature slows down the growth of bacteria, which helps preserve the yogurt's flavour for a longer period. Always store yogurt in an airtight container to prevent any foul odour.