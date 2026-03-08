Who Is Prithvi Shaw's Fiancée? All About Akriti Agarwal, Who Has Over 3 Million Followers | Image: X

Indian opening batter Prithvi Shaw has officially begun a new chapter of his life. After months of speculation and several viral “soft launches” on social media, the cricketer has announced his engagement to digital creator and actress Akriti Agarwal.

Shaw shared the news through a post on social media. His fiancée, Aakriti Agarwal, is a well-known social media influencer. Reports suggest that the couple had been in a relationship for some time before they decided to get engaged.

Who is Akriti Agarwal?

As per reports, born on May 2, 2003, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Akriti Agarwal moved to Mumbai with her family during her teenage years. Akriti later studied at Nirmala Memorial Foundation College in Mumbai, where she completed a Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS). She works as a social media influencer and began her journey during the COVID-19 lockdown by sharing dance and lip-sync videos online. She now has more than 3 million followers on Instagram. Alongside Instagram, she runs a YouTube channel where she uploads vlogs and lifestyle videos, and the channel has nearly 90,000 subscribers.

Akriti Agarwal gained significant attention on social media after people spotted her with cricketer Prithvi Shaw on several outings. She is now moving from digital popularity to mainstream entertainment and will make her acting debut in the psychological thriller film titled Trimukha.

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal’s engagement post

Prithvi Shaw announced his engagement to Akriti on Instagram by sharing a series of beautiful pictures. The photos show the couple exchanging rings in an intimate and dreamy floral setting. In the caption of the post shared on March 8, Prithvi wrote, “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s is my perfect innings! #justengaged”.

For the special occasion, Prithvi wore a classic ivory sherwani that gave him an elegant yet traditional look. Akriti looked graceful in a stunning red and ivory lehenga, appearing every bit like a bride. She completed her engagement outfit with a traditional necklace, matching earrings, a mang tikka, and a stack of bangles.