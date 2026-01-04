What Is Kharmas? And Why Is The 30-Day Period Considered Inauspicious

In the Hindu calendar, time is not just measured in days and months but is deeply intertwined with planetary movements and spiritual beliefs. One such period that often sparks curiosity is Kharmas, a one-month phase traditionally considered inauspicious for undertaking important life events. During this time, it is advised in some households to put a pause on all auspicious events such as weddings, housewarming, or sometimes even making heavy investments.

What is Kharmas?

Kharmas, also known as Mal Maas or Adhik Maas in some regional contexts (though said to be astrologically distinct), refers to the period when the Sun transits into the zodiac sign of Sagittarius (Dhanu) or Pisces (Meen). These signs are ruled by Jupiter (Guru), which is considered a teacher planet. According to Hindu astrology, when the Sun enters these Jupiter-ruled signs, it is believed to lose some of its positive influence, making the period unsuitable for auspicious beginnings.



Kharmaas typically occurs twice a year—once during the Sun’s transit into Sagittarius (usually mid-December to mid-January) and again during its transit into Pisces (mid-March to mid-April). Each phase lasts for nearly 30 days, depending on the solar calendar.



Why is Kharmas considered inauspicious?

Traditionally, Kharmas is viewed as a time when worldly activities should take a backseat. Hindu scriptures suggest that the Sun, a symbol of vitality and authority, becomes 'weakened' during this transit. As a result, activities that require strong planetary support—such as weddings, engagements, naming ceremonies, property purchases or starting a new business—are generally avoided. There are several stories behind the origin and significance of kharmas.

Instead, this period is believed to be more suitable for spiritual growth, self-discipline and introspection. Many people focus on charity, fasting, prayer and religious observances, considering it an ideal time to cleanse both mind and body.



What is allowed during Kharmas?

While major auspicious ceremonies are avoided, not all activities come to a halt. Daily routines, professional work and necessary life events continue as usual. Religious practices such as puja, vrat (fasting), donation, chanting and temple visits are considered especially beneficial during Kharmaas. Some devotees also observe stricter dietary habits, abstaining from certain foods.