World Laughter Day 2025: Here's The Top 10 Animals That Laughs Like Humans

Lifestyle: Every year on the first Sunday of May, we celebrate World Laughter Day. The day aims to raise awareness about the countless advantages of laughter. Therefore, it encourages us to loosen up, share some laughs, and participate in some laughter exercises. Laughter plays a very crucial part in our day-to-day lives.

World Laughter Day Theme 2025

"Laughter for Health, Peace and Happiness"

World Laughter Day. The annual day is not just for humans, but also for animals. Multiple animal species have a similar sound of laughter, just like human beings. These animals chirp, giggle and laugh like us. Here's The Top 10 Animals that Laugh Like Humans.

Chimpanzees: sounds of laughter are similar to human beings. When they are in physical contact, such as wrestling, playing chasing or tickling.

Gorillas: laughter is similar to humans; their sounds during play or tickling are believed to reflect their enjoyment and social bonds.

Dogs: Sometimes make laughter sounds like a human being. The vocalisation initiates play, promotes pro-social behaviour, and decreases the stress level.

Dolphins: produce multiple whistles and clicks during playful interactions, which indicates that they feel pleasant and non-threatening.

Rats: when tickled by humans, make a chirping sound. This chirping sound comes from areas of their body that generate greater laughter responses, just like human beings.

Key Parrot: makes a unique warbling sound during play that seems to encourage other keas to participate.

Hyenas: laughter, though it is more of a vocalisation used for communication. Hyenas' giggles indicate excitement, nervousness, or submission under than amusement.

Penguins: produce laughter sounds during interactions that resemble chuckling, particularly during playful bonding behaviours.

Elephants: produce a variety of sounds. In playful sonnets, they emit the sounds that researchers believe resemble laughter.

Orangutans: produce panting or chuckling sounds during playful activities, which serve a similar purpose to laughter in humans.

World Laughter Day History

The World Laughter Day was initiated in Indian in 1998 by Dr. Madan Kataria, who was the founder of this laughter yoga movement. Kataria wants to prove this theory that laughter helps in reducing stress and makes life easier. He drew the inspiration that suggests the facial expressions can influence emotions, and made a facial hypothesis, which suggests that facial gestures and expressions can influence emotions, to encourage the Laughter Yoga movement.

World Laughter Day Celebration 2025

Join Laughter Yoga Club: Attend a public laughter session online or offline.

Host a laughter Challenge: Encourage your family members or friends to laugh together for some minutes.

Share Funny Content: Post humorous content, i.e. videos or memes that spread smiles.

Create Laughter Day Posters: Make a positive festival poster to create cheerful posters and quotes.

Laugh out with loved ones: Spend some time with your family and friends to share a good laugh

World Laughter Day Significance