World Photography Day 2025: 5 Bollywood Actors You Did Not Know Are Talented Photographers

With camera phones being an extension of our limbs, everyone, it seems, is a photographer. However, real photography goes beyond causal clicks for Instagram. It is a nuanced art form that requires practice, precision, aesthetics.

While almost all celebs on Instagram love to click pictures, these 5 actors have a talent and passion for photography that comes across clearly in the photos. From using vintage films to capturing wildlife and nature, the photography talent of these Bollywood actors deserve more attention this World Photography Day.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda is a man of many talents. Apart from being a stellar actor, he is also a national level polo player and knows his way behind the lens as well. The actor is particularly fond of wildlife photography and often posts stunning pictures on his Instagram.

Raveena Tandon

This 90s diva is as confident behind the camera as she is in front of it. Raveena has been trying her hand at wildlife photography and from the results that we see on her Instagram, it looks like she is quite successful.

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh discovered his passion for photography early in life while living in Pune. He enjoys capturing nature in all its glory and has also collaborated with many local photographers to pursue his art.

Dia Mirza

Apart from being a strong environmental activist, Dia Mirza also enjoys wildlife and nature photography. The actress often posts her clicks on social media to share her passion with her fans.

Harsh Vardhan Kapoor