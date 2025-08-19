Megastars Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan To Reunite After 46 Years For Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next: Report

Lokesh Kanagaraj is basking in the success of his recently released film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. The film has achieved the ₹200 crore milestone in just five days, despite witnessing a continuous decline in collections. On seeing the success of the movie, Lokesh is set to reunite with Rajinikanth again, and this time, he is bringing together a 46-year-old hero-jodi on the big screen. According to a media report, the filmmaker spoke to Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for a film, and they have given a nod.

Lokesh Kanagaraj to bring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan together on the big screen

According to a report in IANS, Lokesh met Kamal Haasan recently and narrated him the script to which the actor has said yes. This film will be produced by Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International and will go on the floors before Kaithi 2. However, the makers are yet to announce the same officially.

(Rajinikanth with Kamal Haasan | Image: IMdb)

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were last seen sharing screen space in Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum (1979). The film also stars Jayabharathi and Sripriya, with Gemini Ganesan, Savitri and S. A. Ashokan in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is enjoying the success of his recently released action thriller.

Coolie box office collection day 6 (early estimates)

Since the film has entered week day, it witnessed a huge drop in the collection. On Monday, the film earned ₹12 crore at the box office in India. On Tuesday, the collection pace is extremely slow. Since morning, the film has earned ₹2.72 crore, taking the total to ₹209.22 crore at the box office. Coolie had an overall 18.44 per cent Tamil occupancy on Tuesday.

What's next for Rajinikanth?