Yoga Not A Philosophy Or Religion, Yoga Is Science For Inner Well-Being: Sadhguru On International Day Of Yoga 2026
Around 50,000 participants from corporates, educational institutions, medical establishments, government bodies, defense organisations and community spaces came together to mark International Day of Yoga at Sadhguru Sannidhi Bengaluru on June 21.
- Lifestyle News
- 1 min read
On International Day of Yoga 2026, Isha Foundation conducted yoga sessions for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Adiyogi in Coimbatore and for NCC cadets, Border Security Force (BSF) at Sadhguru Sannidhi Bengaluru.
Nearly 1000 free yoga and meditation sessions were also organised across India, reaching an estimated 50,000 participants from corporates, educational institutions, medical establishments, government bodies, defense organisations and community spaces.
The International Day of Yoga is a reminder that what we call Yoga is not a philosophy, an ideology, a belief system or a religion. This is the science and technology for inner well being. Whatever your religion, race, caste, creed, gender, these technologies render you to optimal existence - to peak performance in body, mind, emotion, intelligence and energies and above all, it will unlock the potential of the genius that is in every human being.