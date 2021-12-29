Last Updated:

Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For December 29, 2021- Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every day at 9 pm SAST. Check results for December 29, 2021, here.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results

Image: Pixabay


Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery results for Tuesday, December 29, 2021, will be out at 9:15 pm SAST. Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 pm SAST. One can easily get their hands on the lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 8:30 pm every day. According to expected sales, the Jackpot is estimated every day, and 50% of the sales are allocated to the prize pool.

SA Daily Lotto results for December 28, 2021

SA daily lotto results today will be announced at 9:15 pm. If you have participated in the December 29, 2021 lottery, you can check back shortly for SA daily lotto results. If you win a prize, you have a year's time from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings.

Previous SA Daily Lotto winning numbers

December 28 Results: 03, 11, 25, 31, 35

December 27 Results: 17, 19, 21, 29, 21

December 26 Results: 03, 11, 17, 25, 26

December 24 Results: 08, 22, 23, 24, 29

December 23 Results: 06, 09, 14, 17, 36

December 20 Results: 01, 02, 08, 20, 35

December 18 Results: 06, 13, 17, 20, 30

December 17 Results: 01, 08,17,24,28

December 16 Results: 03, 10, 16, 25, 28

December 15 Results: 15, 19, 24, 26, 32

December 14 Results: 03, 12, 15, 20, 28

December 13 Results: 06, 22, 23, 25, 30

December 12 Results: 20, 27, 29, 35, 36

December 11 Results: 07, 09, 16, 18, 20

December 10 Results: 07, 24, 31, 34, 35

December 9 Results: 02, 03, 05, 14, 19

December 8 Results: 05, 09, 11, 20, 25

December 6 Results: 06,10,13,23,36

December 5 Results: 04, 06, 19, 33, 36

December 4 Results: 01, 12, 24, 29, 36

December 3 Results: 06, 13, 14, 25, 35

December 2 Results: 03, 08, 11, 20, 32

What is the prize money?

The prize money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R 200,000 and R 1000,000. SA Daily Lotto is a game that is guaranteed to give away all of its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.

READ | Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For December 24, 2021- Winning Numbers

How to Play?

To play Daily Lotto, you must select five numbers from one to 36. You can choose your own numbers or opt for a quick pick. The option of a quick pick is a random selection generated by the computer. It costs R 3 per play. You can play online or by visiting any official lottery retailer. Five winning numbers are selected by a Random Number Generator (RNG) when the draw takes place.

READ | Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For December 25, 2021- Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 pm SAST. You can get a lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 20:30 hours (8:30 pm) every day. According to expected sales, the Jackpot is estimated every day, and 50% of the sales are allocated to the prize pool.

READ | Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For December 28, 2021- Winning Numbers

Image: Pixabay

READ | Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For December 27, 2021- Winning Numbers
Tags: Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results, Winning Numbers, Lottery Results
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND