When Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and burned in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, in December 2025, the immediate cause was a rumour about a blasphemous remark. A crowd gathered, and then did what crowds with a certain kind of permission tend to do. But Dipu Chandra Das did not die only because of a rumour. He died at the intersection of several things that had been building for a long time: a security vacuum created by political upheaval, radical networks emboldened by that vacuum, and — according to intelligence assessments in both Dhaka and New Delhi — external pressure from across Bangladesh's western border that has been deliberately exploiting every fracture it can find.

The External Hand

Indian and Bangladeshi intelligence assessments have identified Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence as an active external actor in the unrest that followed the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in 2024. The specific allegation describes ISI funding and operational guidance flowing to Jamaat-e-Islami, its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir, and associated radical networks, with the stated strategic objective of shifting Bangladesh's political alignment away from India and toward Pakistan and China. Security sources have cited evidence of ICS cadres undergoing training in Pakistan and Afghanistan — allegations that have been documented by the South Asia Terrorism Portal and reported by regional security analysts for years.

However, ICS denies them and independent verification remains limited. ISI-linked financial flows underwriting street mobilisation and propaganda have been alleged but not publicly proven to a court standard.

These are serious allegations. They should be treated as such — which means neither dismissing them as Indian propaganda nor presenting them as established facts. What can be said with certainty is that Pakistan's military-intelligence establishment has a documented history of using non-state proxies to project influence across its neighbourhood, and that Bangladesh's political environment since 2024 has seen a warming of Dhaka-Islamabad relations at precisely the moment that minority protection has deteriorated sharply. Chief Adviser Yunus met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in December 2024 and called for moving past unresolved issues from 1971 in the name of trade cooperation.

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Senior-level intelligence talks between the two countries followed in early 2025, the first in fifteen years. Whether that rapprochement has come at a strategic cost to Bangladesh's minorities is a question that demands honest scrutiny.

The Gap Between the Constitution and the Street

Bangladesh's constitution formally guarantees equality and protection to its religious and ethnic minorities. What happens on the ground is a different matter. Since the 2024 political transition, rights groups have documented a surge in violence against Hindus, Ahmadis, and other minorities. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council recorded 522 incidents of communal violence across Bangladesh in 2025 alone, resulting in 66 deaths, 28 cases of violence against women, and 95 attacks on places of worship. A coalition of over 125 international organisations appealed to the UN describing what they saw as a pattern of ethnic and religious cleansing if not urgently addressed. Amnesty International has called for swift, impartial investigations.

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The gap between constitutional promise and lived reality is most visible in the response of law enforcement. In episode after episode documented by rights observers, police arrived too late, failed to file charges, or were accused of passive complicity. When witnesses came forward, they faced pressure to retract. The perpetrators, often with connections to local Islamist networks or political machines, calculated correctly that the cost of violence against minorities was low.

What Accountability Would Actually Look Like

Bangladesh's civil society has not given up. Rights defenders, minority organisations, women's groups, and student collectives continue to document abuses and demand accountability, often at personal risk. Their demands are concrete: specialised hate-crime units, proper witness protection, judicial reform, and a government commitment that attacks on minorities will be prosecuted as national security matters rather than dismissed as local disorder.

On the question of Pakistan's alleged interference, those calling for accountability are equally specific — targeted sanctions on ISI officials where evidence supports it, tighter scrutiny of Pakistani financial flows, and a willingness in international forums to name external actors rather than hiding behind vague references to "outside interference." India and other partners can raise this directly with Islamabad in bilateral and multilateral settings without Bangladesh's sovereignty being the casualty.