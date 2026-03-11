Crude Reality: How Middle East Instability Dictates Global Ledger

Let us strip the argument down to its bare bones, because the official narrative around wars in the Middle East is always wrapped in diplomacy, alliances, terrorism, and security language.

But markets react to something much more primitive and that is - price.

The first question therefore is not who controls the oil, but what happens to the price of oil when the region becomes unstable.

Largest oil producers

For the United States today, Middle Eastern oil is no longer the lifeline it once was during the 1970s and 1980s. America has transformed itself into one of the largest oil producers in the world through shale and offshore production.

Advertisement

Its dependence on Persian Gulf crude is a fraction of what it used to be. Yet the region retains one powerful characteristic. It remains the most sensitive pressure point in the global energy system.

Roughly one fifth of the world’s petroleum passes through the Strait of Hormuz. The moment that artery appears threatened, oil markets react instantly. Prices jump not because oil disappears overnight, but because traders begin pricing risk.

Advertisement

And risk is where the real story begins.

What happens when oil prices climb?

When oil prices climb sharply, the entire global map of energy investment changes. A world of fifty dollar oil is a completely different economic environment from a world of one hundred and twenty dollar oil.

The difference lies not in current production, but in what becomes economically viable to develop next.

To understand this, it helps to compare the basic economics of offshore drilling.

What about shallow water drilling

Shallow water drilling usually refers to depths up to roughly 300 metres. These are the continental shelf areas that have been producing for decades, including large parts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Mexico shelf.

Once these fields are developed, the lifting cost, the day-to-day operating expense of producing each barrel, typically falls in the range of about eight to fifteen dollars per barrel.

Even when development costs are included, the breakeven price for many shallow water projects usually sits somewhere between twenty five and forty dollars per barrel. Investors are comfortable sanctioning such projects if they expect oil prices to remain in the range of forty to sixty dollars.

Deep water operations

Deep water operations begin roughly beyond 300 metres and extend down to around 1500 metres. At these depths fixed platforms are no longer practical and operators rely on floating production systems such as FPSOs and semi-submersible units, connected to wells through subsea infrastructure.

Once production begins, lifting costs are not dramatically higher than shallow water operations and usually fall somewhere between ten and twenty dollars per barrel. But the development cost of building these offshore systems pushes the breakeven price into the range of forty to fifty dollars per barrel. Because these projects involve billions of dollars and development timelines of five to eight years, companies usually want to see sustained oil prices in the sixty to seventy five dollar range before committing capital.

Ultra deep water refers to depths beyond about 1500 metres. The wells are drilled under extremely high pressures and temperatures, subsea equipment becomes more complex, and intervention operations become far more expensive. In these environments the lifting cost generally lies between fifteen and twenty five dollars per barrel. Development breakeven prices commonly fall between fifty and seventy dollars per barrel, and investors typically require oil prices of seventy five to ninety dollars or more to justify the enormous capital commitments involved.

Once these numbers are understood, a sustained oil price above one hundred dollars changes everything.

Where does deeper impact lie

Existing producers certainly make windfall profits, but the deeper impact lies elsewhere. Suddenly, frontier projects that previously appeared marginal begin to attract investment.

This is where geography enters the story.

The Caribbean basin , particularly the northern shoulder of South America, has quietly become one of the most important new offshore regions in the world. Guyana’s discoveries in the Stabroek Block lie in ultra deep water, in depths approaching two thousand metres.

Yet the reservoirs are so prolific that analysts estimate breakeven levels in the range of roughly twenty five to thirty five dollars per barrel. When oil prices rise sharply, these fields become some of the most profitable offshore developments anywhere on the planet.

Same story of Venezuela

Venezuela presents another dimension of the same story. The country holds enormous reserves in the Orinoco Belt, but most of this crude is extremely heavy and sour. It requires blending, upgrading, and specialized refining capacity, which is why Venezuelan oil often trades at a discount to global benchmarks. When heavy crude supplies tighten globally, however, these discounted barrels suddenly become far more valuable, especially to refineries designed to process them.

Meanwhile, the Persian Gulf remains dominated by relatively shallow water and onshore production.

Much of the region’s oil is produced at extremely low cost compared with offshore frontier regions. When geopolitical tensions push global prices higher, these producers enjoy immediate profit increases. But the more subtle effect is that the extra revenue can be reinvested into new ventures, including deeper offshore developments elsewhere.

In other words, higher oil prices triggered by instability in the Middle East can indirectly finance the development of entirely different energy provinces.

Not just limited to Middle East

Russia illustrates this dynamic clearly. Arctic drilling projects require specialized infrastructure, ice-resistant platforms, and enormous logistical investment. The lifting costs and development expenses are far higher than conventional fields.

When oil prices remain low, many of these projects struggle to attract financing. But when prices rise above ninety or one hundred dollars, the economics begin to look far more attractive, and Arctic reserves suddenly become commercially viable.

Seen through this lens, the geopolitical beneficiaries of sustained high oil prices are not limited to the Middle East. The United States gains from stronger Atlantic Basin energy flows and the expansion of offshore developments in its strategic neighbourhood. Russia benefits because higher prices improve the viability of Arctic projects and strengthen its export revenues.

What drives global oil system

And frontier offshore provinces from Guyana to parts of West Africa move rapidly from geological promise to commercial reality.

Which brings the analysis back to the uncomfortable question that debates rarely confront.

If the global oil system is driven by price signals rather than simple control of territory, then instability in the Middle East serves a dual purpose. It does not merely affect the supply of oil from the region. It reshapes the economics of oil production everywhere else.

The war, therefore, is not only about the oil that lies beneath the sands of the Gulf. It is about which barrels across the world suddenly become profitable when the price of risk is built into every barrel traded.