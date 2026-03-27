Updated 27 March 2026 at 09:36 IST
Excise Duty Cut A Masterstroke: Govt Shields India from Oil Shock Amid Global Turmoil Due To Iran War
Deven Choksey, Market Expert and founder of DRChoksey Investment Managers, believes Centre’s excise duty cut a timely and strategic intervention to cushion India from the sharp rise in global crude prices triggered by Middle East conflict.
- Opinion News
- 2 min read
With Brent crude spiking toward $115/bbl due to the escalating Middle East conflict, the Centre’s move to slash excise duties is a strategic fiscal shield.
It prevents a retail fuel shock while stopping the OMCs from falling into a 2022-style earnings abyss.
The Fiscal & Corporate Impact Analysis
OMCs: Preventing a Total Earnings Washout
Marketing Margins: Prior to this cut, OMCs were looking at losses of ₹11/L on Petrol and ₹14/L on Diesel at $105 crude.
The excise cut (₹10/L) effectively neutralizes these losses, allowing OMCs to maintain a near-breakeven or slight positive margin without raising retail prices.
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Quantified Earnings: Analysts of UBS/ICICI Sec projected an 80–90% drop in PAT for FY27 if crude stayed at $110 without a tax cut.
This move floors the downside, protecting the dividend-paying capacity of IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL.
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It is positive for OMCs
Inventory Gains: While retail margins are under pressure, the rapid rise in crude prices creates significant valuation gains on the 65-day commercial stock held by OMCs, providing a temporary cushion to Q4FY26/Q1FY27 results.
Fiscal & Macro: Stability over Consolidation
Fiscal Deficit: Every ₹1/L cut in excise results in an annual revenue loss of ~₹14,000–16,000 crore. A ₹10/L cut implies a massive ₹1.5 Lakh Crore hit to the exchequer.
Deficit Impact: This move could widen the Fiscal Deficit by ~40-45 bps, potentially pushing the FY27 target from 4.3% toward 4.75%.
GDP Protection: By absorbing the shock, the Govt prevents a 100–150 bps spike in CPI inflation.
This protects Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE), keeping India’s GDP growth on track for 6%–6.5% despite the global War Premium.
So in summary,
Impact on Consumers & Inflation: DIRECT RELIEF
Price Freeze: Retail prices stay stable despite global oil rallying 40% in weeks.
Fiscal & Macro Impact: A CALCULATED RISK
Revenue Hit: Estimated ₹1.5 Lakh Cr annual loss for govt only if this cut remains through out the year. Fiscal Deficit may slip by 40-45 bps from the 4.3% target.
Growth: Protects GDP by preventing a consumption slowdown.
The government is prioritising Growth and Stability over Fiscal Math. Congratulations to decision makers for acting in time, in the interest of economy, consumers and businesses. This is A Masterstroke to shield the Indian economy from the US-Iran conflict's energy fallout. While the fiscal math takes a hit, it secures the 6%+ GDP trajectory.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 27 March 2026 at 09:28 IST