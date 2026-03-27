Excise Duty Cut A Masterstroke: Govt Shields India from Oil Shock Amid Global Turmoil Due To Iran War

With Brent crude spiking toward $115/bbl due to the escalating Middle East conflict, the Centre’s move to slash excise duties is a strategic fiscal shield.

It prevents a retail fuel shock while stopping the OMCs from falling into a 2022-style earnings abyss.

The Fiscal & Corporate Impact Analysis

OMCs: Preventing a Total Earnings Washout

Marketing Margins: Prior to this cut, OMCs were looking at losses of ₹11/L on Petrol and ₹14/L on Diesel at $105 crude.

The excise cut (₹10/L) effectively neutralizes these losses, allowing OMCs to maintain a near-breakeven or slight positive margin without raising retail prices.

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Quantified Earnings: Analysts of UBS/ICICI Sec projected an 80–90% drop in PAT for FY27 if crude stayed at $110 without a tax cut.

This move floors the downside, protecting the dividend-paying capacity of IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL.

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It is positive for OMCs

Inventory Gains: While retail margins are under pressure, the rapid rise in crude prices creates significant valuation gains on the 65-day commercial stock held by OMCs, providing a temporary cushion to Q4FY26/Q1FY27 results.

Fiscal & Macro: Stability over Consolidation

Fiscal Deficit: Every ₹1/L cut in excise results in an annual revenue loss of ~₹14,000–16,000 crore. A ₹10/L cut implies a massive ₹1.5 Lakh Crore hit to the exchequer.

Deficit Impact: This move could widen the Fiscal Deficit by ~40-45 bps, potentially pushing the FY27 target from 4.3% toward 4.75%.

GDP Protection: By absorbing the shock, the Govt prevents a 100–150 bps spike in CPI inflation.

This protects Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE), keeping India’s GDP growth on track for 6%–6.5% despite the global War Premium.

So in summary,

Impact on Consumers & Inflation: DIRECT RELIEF

Price Freeze: Retail prices stay stable despite global oil rallying 40% in weeks.

Fiscal & Macro Impact: A CALCULATED RISK

Revenue Hit: Estimated ₹1.5 Lakh Cr annual loss for govt only if this cut remains through out the year. Fiscal Deficit may slip by 40-45 bps from the 4.3% target.

Growth: Protects GDP by preventing a consumption slowdown.