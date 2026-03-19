HDFC Bank Hit By Governance Shock As Atanu Chakraborty Quits, Shares Slide To ‘Wait and Watch’ Buy Zone

HDFC Bank Hit By Governance Shock As Atanu Chakraborty Quits, Shares Slides To ‘Wait and Watch’ Buy Zone | Image: Republic

In a sudden development, Atanu Chakraborty has resigned as Part-time Chairman and Independent Director of HDFC Bank, effective immediately. His resignation letter cited "Certain happenings and practices within the bank... observed over the last two years" that were not in alignment with his personal values and ethics.

As a stabilizing measure, the RBI has promptly approved the appointment of veteran Keki Mistry as interim Part-time Chairman for three months to ensure continuity.

How Did Market React?

The HDFC Bank ADR crashed ~7% in US markets overnight. We expect the domestic stock to face significant selling pressure today, potentially testing the psychological floor of Rs 790- Rs 810.

Valuation: Today’s price correction brings HDFC Bank into a Deep Value zone, but one that is now clouded by a Governance Discount.

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The appointment of Keki Mistry is a strong Firefighting move. His deep institutional memory and credibility are expected to provide a floor to the P/ABV, preventing it from sliding toward the 1.5x levels seen by mid-tier banks.

Trading Strategy & Nifty Range

Nifty Support: 23,210 – 23,150 (Critical zone) Nifty Resistance: 23,680 – 23,750 Views on investment in HDFC Bank: At 2.0x P/ABV, the risk-reward ratio is technically favorable for long-term investors.

However, we advise against aggressive bottom-fishing today. Let the Governance Dust settle. We move the stock to a HOLD / MONITOR status for fresh positions.

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