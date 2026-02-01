Investors' Guide: What To Expect From Budget 2026-27 | Image: Freepik

Friends, don't get distracted by the daily market noise. Let's look at the 'Green Basics' and the data that actually moves the needle for your wealth.

1. The "Fiscal Anchor" (Stability First)

• My View: We are anchoring the country with a tight 4.3% fiscal deficit.

• The Data: Debt-to-GDP is projected to fall to 55.6% from 56.1%.

• Analogy: We are building a fortress that can withstand global financial storms.

2. The Infrastructure Multiplier

• My View: The focus has shifted decisively toward "Asset Creation over Consumption".

• The Data: Total Capex is now ₹12.2 lakh crore—a 9% jump.

• Impact: 7 new growth connectors (Rail Corridors) like Mumbai-Pune and Delhi-Varanasi will change how we do business.

3. Digital & Green Sovereignty

• My View: We are securing our digital future by powering data centres with "green basics".

• The Big Move: A 22-year tax holiday for data centre investments.

• Energy: ₹22,000 crore for PM Surya Ghar to decentralize power through rooftop solar.

4. The Shift in Rural Livelihoods

• My View: We are replacing manual labor with guaranteed professional skills.

• The Pivot: MGNREGA budget slashed to ₹30,000 Cr, while the new VB-G RAM G Mission gets ₹95,692 Cr for skilled livelihoods.

• The Result: Higher quality of life and formal consumption in rural India.

5. Tax Clarity & Reform

• My View: The new Income Tax Act, 2025 is a landmark reform to simplify our ecosystem.

• Investor Benefit: Share buybacks will now be taxed as Capital Gains, which I believe greatly benefits minority investors.

• Corporate Ease: MAT reduced from 15% to 14%.

Final Word:

As detailed in our Research Report, we are moving toward a 10% nominal GDP growth target.

The strategy is clear: Growth + Discipline. Stay invested in the sectors we've highlighted—Biopharma, Semiconductors, and Renewables.

-(Written by Deven Choksey)