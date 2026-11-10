Private Trusts: Protecting Family Wealth Beyond One Generation

Building wealth takes years of hard work. Preserving it, managing it responsibly and ensuring that it benefits future generations requires a different kind of planning. Private trusts are emerging as a useful tool for families looking to secure their financial legacy.

For many families, wealth represents much more than money. It reflects years of hard work, business risks, sacrifices and the determination to create a better future for the next generation.

Yet, while families spend considerable time building wealth, succession planning often receives attention only when a major life event forces the issue. The absence of a clear plan can lead to disputes among family members, fragmented ownership of assets and uncertainty about how wealth should be managed.

This raises an important question: how can a family ensure that the wealth accumulated over a lifetime is managed responsibly and continues to benefit future generations?

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One possible answer is a private trust.

What Is a Private Trust?

In simple terms, a private trust is an arrangement under which a person places certain assets under the management of trustees for the benefit of specified individuals or a defined group of people.

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Consider a business owner who has accumulated shares in a family company, residential properties and financial investments. The owner wishes to provide for a spouse, children and grandchildren while ensuring that the assets are managed in an organised manner over the years.

Instead of leaving every decision about these assets to the future, the owner can establish a trust that specifies how the assets should be managed and how the beneficiaries should benefit from them.

There are three principal participants in this arrangement.

The settlor is the person who creates the trust and contributes the assets.

The trustees are responsible for managing the assets according to the terms of the trust deed, the document that sets out the rules governing the arrangement.

The beneficiaries are the people for whose benefit the trust is established.

The assets placed in the trust form the trust fund. Depending on its structure, the trust may hold investments, property, company shares and other assets.

In some arrangements, a protector may also be appointed to exercise specified oversight functions.

The fundamental idea is straightforward: the family establishes rules today for how selected assets should be managed and used in the future.

Why Are Families Considering Private Trusts?

1. Planning for the next generation

One of the biggest challenges in family wealth management is ensuring an orderly transfer of assets from one generation to another.

A business founder may want children to benefit from the wealth created over several decades but may not want the ownership of important business assets to become fragmented among multiple family members.

A trust can help establish a framework for managing selected assets collectively while providing benefits to family members in accordance with predetermined rules.

This can be particularly relevant for families holding significant shareholdings in closely held businesses.

However, a trust does not automatically resolve every ownership or governance issue. Its terms must be aligned with the company's governing documents and applicable law.

2. Providing for family members with different needs

Every family member has different circumstances.

One child may be financially independent, another may be pursuing higher education, and a third may require long-term financial support.

An ordinary inheritance may not always address these differences effectively.

A properly designed trust can specify how and when funds may be used for education, healthcare, maintenance or other family needs. Depending on the terms of the trust, trustees may also be given discretion to respond to changing circumstances.

For example, a family may wish to ensure that funds remain available for a grandchild's education even if the parents encounter financial difficulties.

A trust can provide a structured mechanism for pursuing such objectives, although its effectiveness depends on the trust deed and the manner in which the trustees exercise their powers.

3. Protecting minors and planning for unforeseen circumstances

Parents often worry about what would happen to their children and their financial security if the parents were no longer around to manage their affairs.

A trust can establish arrangements for managing assets for minor children and setting out the circumstances in which benefits may be provided to them.

It may also be useful when planning for family members who are unable to manage substantial financial assets independently.

The trust deed can specify the responsibilities of trustees and the conditions under which money may be spent for the beneficiaries.

Such arrangements require careful drafting to ensure that the intended beneficiaries are adequately provided for and that the trustees have clear responsibilities.

4. Reducing the possibility of family disputes

Many succession-related disputes arise because family members have different expectations about ownership, control and entitlement.

A clearly drafted trust deed can record the settlor's intentions, identify the beneficiaries and establish rules for managing and distributing the assets.

This can reduce uncertainty and provide a common framework for decision-making.

A trust, however, is not a guarantee against disputes. If its terms are unclear, the arrangement is improperly established or family expectations are not addressed, disagreements may still arise.

The objective should therefore be to create clarity, not merely to transfer assets into a different legal arrangement.

Should a Trust Be Revocable or Irrevocable?

An important decision is whether the person creating the trust should retain the ability to revoke it.

A revocable trust generally allows the settlor to revoke the arrangement or recover the assets, subject to the terms of the trust and applicable law.

An irrevocable trust is generally designed so that the settlor cannot unilaterally reverse the arrangement simply by changing their mind.

The choice involves a trade-off.

A person who wants to retain flexibility may prefer a structure that preserves specified powers. However, retaining those powers can affect the intended separation between the settlor's personal assets and the trust property.

An irrevocable arrangement may provide greater continuity, but it also requires the settlor to think carefully before transferring assets out of personal ownership.

There is no single structure that is suitable for every family. The decision should depend on the purpose of the trust, the assets involved and the degree of control the settlor wishes to retain.

Who Decides How the Money Is Distributed?

Trusts can also differ in how benefits are allocated among beneficiaries.

In some trusts, each beneficiary's share is clearly specified from the beginning. In others, trustees are given discretion to decide how income or benefits should be distributed among eligible beneficiaries.

Consider a family that establishes a trust for three children.

The trust deed may provide that each child is entitled to a specified share of the income. Alternatively, it may permit the trustees to allocate income according to the children's changing needs, within the limits set out in the deed.

The second approach offers flexibility, but it also places considerable responsibility on the trustees.

Families should therefore consider not only who will benefit from the trust but also who will manage it, how decisions will be made and what safeguards will be in place.

Is a Private Trust a Tax-Saving Tool?

Tax is an important consideration when establishing a trust, but a private trust should not be viewed simply as a means of reducing taxes.

The tax consequences depend on how the trust is structured, the nature of the assets transferred, the rights retained by the settlor, the identity of the beneficiaries and the way income is earned and distributed.

Under the Income-tax Act, 2025, which came into force on 1 April 2026, Section 92 addresses income from other sources, including specified receipts of money and property without consideration. Its provisions and exceptions may be relevant when assets are transferred to a trust.

Section 97 deals with income arising from revocable transfers of assets. Broadly, where the applicable statutory conditions are satisfied, income from assets transferred under a revocable arrangement may be taxable in the hands of the transferor.

Sections 303 and 304 deal with representative assessees and their liability, while Section 307 addresses taxation where beneficiaries' shares are unknown or indeterminate. The applicable treatment depends on the specific circumstances and statutory conditions.

The practical implication is that creating a trust does not automatically make the income earned by its assets tax-free, nor does transferring assets into a trust necessarily eliminate the settlor's tax liability.

Families should evaluate the tax consequences before establishing the arrangement, including the implications of transferring assets into the trust and subsequently distributing income or capital to beneficiaries.

Tax planning should support the family's succession objectives rather than become the sole reason for creating the trust.

What Should Families Consider Before Creating a Trust?

Establishing a trust requires more than preparing a document and transferring assets.

The first step is to identify the purpose. Is the objective to provide for children, preserve a family business, manage investments across generations or meet several needs simultaneously?

The family should then identify the assets to be transferred and evaluate the legal and tax consequences of doing so.

The selection of trustees is equally important. Trustees should be capable of managing the assets responsibly, acting in the interests of the beneficiaries and complying with the terms of the trust deed.

The deed should clearly address the appointment and replacement of trustees, the circumstances in which benefits may be distributed, the treatment of future beneficiaries and the conditions under which the trust may be modified or terminated.

Families should also consider how the trust will interact with their existing wills, company shareholdings, insurance arrangements and other succession-planning documents.

Most importantly, a trust should not be created merely because it is considered fashionable or because another family has adopted a similar structure. The arrangement must reflect the family's own circumstances and objectives.

Wealth Creation Is Only Half the Journey

The real value of succession planning lies in ensuring that wealth continues to serve a purpose long after it has been accumulated.

For some families, a private trust may help preserve a business legacy. For others, it may provide a structured way to support children and grandchildren or manage assets for family members who need long-term assistance.

Its success, however, depends on thoughtful planning, an appropriate legal structure, responsible trustees and regular attention to the family's changing circumstances.

A private trust is not a universal solution, nor is it a substitute for a will, sound family communication or professional advice. It is one of several tools that can form part of a comprehensive succession plan.

Ultimately, the question is not simply how much wealth a family can create. It is whether that wealth can be managed wisely, distributed fairly and preserved in a manner consistent with the family's values and long-term objectives.