Rajiv Anand Takes the Helm at IndusInd Bank: Charting a Path to Renewed Governance and Growth, Market Expert Deven Choksey Weighs In

(Written By Deven Choksey)



Co: IndusInd Bank

Re: The appointment of Rajiv Anand as the new Managing Director & CEO

This marks a pivotal moment for IndusInd Bank, coming at a time of significant transition and scrutiny.

His selection by the bank's board and approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) signals a concerted effort to restore confidence, strengthen governance, and chart a new course for growth.

The Backdrop: A Bank in Need of a Steady Hand

IndusInd Bank has been navigating a turbulent period following the resignation of its previous CEO amid a controversy surrounding an accounting lapse in its forex derivatives portfolio.

This issue, which led to a substantial loss of approximately ₹1,960 crore, not only impacted the bank's financials but also raised serious questions about its internal controls and risk management practices.

The departure of key leaders and the subsequent regulatory oversight from the RBI and SEBI created a leadership vacuum that the bank has now filled with Anand's appointment.

Rajiv Anand's Profile: A Seasoned Banker with a Proven Track Record

Rajiv Anand brings over 35 years of experience in the financial services sector, with a diverse background spanning asset management, retail banking, and wholesale banking.

His most recent role as the Deputy Managing Director at Axis Bank, where he also headed the wholesale banking division and was a key driver of the bank's digital transformation, highlights his strategic and operational capabilities.

Key aspects of his experience that are particularly relevant for IndusInd Bank include:

* Wholesale Banking Expertise: Anand's leadership in this area at Axis Bank suggests he will focus on strengthening IndusInd Bank's corporate lending and treasury operations, which are crucial for a large private sector bank.

* Digital Transformation Acumen: As the banking sector undergoes rapid digitization, his experience in spearheading digital initiatives will be vital for modernizing IndusInd Bank's services and enhancing customer experience.

* Crisis Management: Having served in senior leadership roles, Anand has a deep understanding of navigating complex business environments and addressing governance issues, which is precisely what IndusInd Bank needs right now.

* Building Businesses: He was the founding Managing Director of Axis Asset Management, demonstrating his ability to build and scale new ventures, which could be an asset in identifying and developing new growth avenues for IndusInd Bank.

The Reshaping of IndusInd Bank Under New Leadership

With Anand at the helm, the reshaping of IndusInd Bank is likely to focus on three key pillars:

1. Strengthening Governance and Risk Management:

The top priority will be to address the governance lapses that led to the accounting controversy. The bank has already initiated a clean-up, and Anand's leadership is expected to reinforce this effort.

This will involve:

* Overhauling Internal Controls: A thorough review and revamp of internal audit and risk management frameworks to prevent future lapses.

* Restoring Regulatory Trust: Working closely with the RBI and SEBI to ensure the bank is fully compliant and adheres to the highest standards of transparency and reporting.

* Capital Infusion: The bank has already approved a plan to raise up to ₹30,000 crore in capital, with ₹10,000 crore from equity and ₹20,000 crore from debt. This will bolster the balance sheet and provide a strong foundation for future growth.

2. Driving Sustainable Financial Performance:

While the bank recently reported a rebound in profitability with a net profit of ₹604 crore for the June quarter (Q1 FY26), a sustainable turnaround is the ultimate goal.

Rajiv's focus will likely be on:

* Improving NIM: The bank's NIM stood at 3.35% in Q1 FY26, down from 4.25% a year ago. Anand will need to find ways to improve this crucial profitability metric through a mix of better loan pricing and a more efficient liability structure.

* Balancing Growth and Asset Quality: The bank reported an uptick in Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) in Q1 FY26. Anand will be tasked with driving growth in both the retail and corporate segments while maintaining a tight grip on asset quality to prevent a rise in bad loans.

* Cost Optimization: The bank has announced a renewed focus on cost management, aiming to limit operational expense growth to single digits. This is a critical step towards improving the bank's profitability and will likely be a key part of Anand's strategy.

3. Revitalizing the Brand and Investor Confidence:

The recent controversy has undoubtedly impacted the bank's reputation. Anand's leadership is expected to be instrumental in rebuilding trust among investors, customers, and employees.

This will involve:

* Strategic Communication: A clear and consistent communication strategy to articulate the bank's new direction and commitment to good governance.

* Refocusing on Core Strengths: Leveraging the bank's strengths in areas like vehicle finance and microfinance while also expanding into new, high-growth segments.

* Leveraging Digital for Customer Experience: Using technology to not only improve operational efficiency but also to offer a superior customer experience, which can be a key differentiator in a competitive banking landscape.

We feel, his leadership is expected to yield strategic repositioning of IndusInd Bank.