Reliance’s US Refinery Plan: Bridging Shale Supply and Global Energy Demand

RIL’s potential investment in a refinery in the US reflects a strategic alignment with global crude dynamics | Image: Unsplash, Republic

Venezuela holds larger oil reserves than the UAE and the United States combined. However, Venezuelan crude is known for its higher sulfur content and heavier composition.

Reliance Industries is uniquely positioned to take advantage of such resources because its advanced refining capabilities are designed to process complex and heavy-sour grades of crude oil.

As the United States continues to expand its downstream chemical infrastructure, Reliance has emerged as a strategic partner capable of contributing both technical expertise and investment.

Establishing a presence in the US market also provides Reliance the opportunity to scale its international operations within a stable regulatory environment.

At the same time, while India continues to move toward alternative energy sources, the United States is expected to maintain a strong position in the fossil fuel sector for the foreseeable future.

India is making progress in its energy transition, but it currently does not have the same scale of refining investment as the US. By building a stronger presence in the American market, Reliance could effectively bridge the gap between high-yield but difficult-to-process crude reserves in Venezuela and the significant industrial demand across Western markets.

Understanding the Crude Mismatch in the United States

Another perspective on this investment lies in the structure of US crude production and refining.

US shale oil is light crude, with an API gravity of around 47°.

However, about 70% of US refineries were originally designed to process heavy crude, typically with an API gravity of 30° or lower.

These refineries were built decades ago to handle oil imported from regions such as:

Venezuela

Mexico

The Middle East

As a result, the United States produces roughly 5 million barrels per day of light shale oil that many domestic refineries cannot efficiently process.

Upgrading existing refineries to handle lighter crude can cost between $100 million and $1 billion, which is why a large portion of US shale oil is exported.

What Makes This Refinery Different

Every existing refinery along the US Gulf Coast typically runs on heavy imported crude.

The proposed refinery is different because it is designed specifically to process 47° API American shale oil.

The facility is expected to operate using hydrogen that it produces itself, which offers several operational advantages:

No dependence on foreign heavy crude

Lower operating costs

Cleaner output

A design tailored to handle the surplus production from the Permian Basin

This is not merely an upgrade to an existing refinery.