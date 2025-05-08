The recent massacre in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, has drawn widespread international condemnation, with countries across the globe standing in solidarity with India. However, notably absent from this chorus are strong statements from many Muslim-majority nations. Instead, several Islamic countries have chosen a neutral stance—underscoring a significant shift where economic and geopolitical interests increasingly outweigh religious affiliations.

India's growing economic and diplomatic engagements with the Arab world have transformed historical alliances. Over recent decades, India has established strong bilateral relations with Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar. These partnerships—spanning trade, energy, and labor—have become central to the foreign policy strategies of both sides.

Diplomatic sources confirm that many Muslim-majority countries are now guided by principles of economic sustainability and regional stability, rather than taking positions in bilateral disputes. Saudi Arabia, for example, has refrained from issuing a pointed statement following the Pahalgam tragedy. Instead, it reiterated its long-held view that Kashmir remains a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan. Riyadh’s attention remains focused on its Vision 2030 economic reform agenda, in which India plays a key role as a strategic partner in diversifying the Saudi economy away from oil dependence.

Similarly, the UAE, while expressing concern over India's recent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, has maintained a balanced diplomatic tone. Bilateral trade between the two nations exceeds $85 billion, and the Indian diaspora plays a vital role in the UAE’s economic fabric—making the cost of strained relations with New Delhi too high to bear.

Qatar has also adopted a neutral position, emphasizing economic stability and non-alignment in regional disputes. Analysts note that Qatar’s stance reflects a broader Gulf-wide trend of prioritizing long-term economic interests over religious solidarity.

Iran, traditionally seen as an ally of Pakistan, has adopted a more measured tone this time, offering to mediate between India and Pakistan. Tehran’s careful diplomacy appears rooted in preserving peace and protecting its strategic economic interests, particularly in relation to the India-backed Chabahar port development.

Even Turkey, historically one of Pakistan’s staunchest supporters on Kashmir, has shifted its tone. Despite past rhetoric, Ankara is now treading a more pragmatic path. With bilateral trade with India valued at $10 billion in 2024, Turkey has limited its comments to diplomatic platitudes and clarified that it is not supplying arms and armaments to either party. India’s foreign policy prioritizes peaceful coexistence, economic integration, and regional cooperation. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has intensified its outreach to its extended neighbourhood through trade, connectivity, and strategic dialogue. India’s expanding engagement with the Muslim world is increasingly being driven by shared global imperatives—such as sustainability, climate action, and food and energy security. These common priorities are forging new partnerships that transcend traditional divides, even in times of regional tension.

As the Kashmir situation remains tense, the diplomatic restraint shown by several Islamic countries highlights a shift in international priorities. Economic pragmatism, sustainable development, and geopolitical stability are now taking precedence over historical allegiances—reflecting the contours of a changing global order.

Sustainable engagement with the Arab world is vital not only for India’s energy security and economic interests but also for strengthening geopolitical ties amid regional and global challenges. In the context of terrorist attacks in Kashmir, the growing support from key Muslim nations, including Gulf countries, reflects the strategic depth of India’s diplomacy.

As India deepens cooperation in areas like counter-terrorism, energy, and infrastructure, mutual interests and shared concerns over extremism foster stronger alliances. The Arab world’s increasing acknowledgment of India’s security concerns and their neutrality—or even support—in sensitive issues like Kashmir, mark a shift towards long-term, balanced relations. This alignment, built on sustainable development goals and mutual respect, enhances regional stability and reinforces India’s position in the global arena.