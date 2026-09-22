The Dangerous Rise Of ‘Woke-Jihadi’ Ideology In Indian Higher Education Campuses

Through big lies, double-speak and the like, the woke-jihadi academic empire is trying to gain control over the minds of young Indians.

Recently, the US administration under Trump 2.0 struck an aggressive and decisive blow against the woke-jihadi mindset, deeply rooted in academic campuses, by deciding to cut the funds the Department of Education provides to major higher education institutions. These ideological networks have long dominated research institutions, leading universities, and even the scientific and engineering fields in the West. Their main aim is to spread divisive ideas. The same problem has now taken root on the campuses of Indian educational institutions such as the IITs, IISERs, NITs and many private universities.

This ideological conspiracy can pose a serious threat to the dreams of Viksit Bharat 2047 and the reality of Amrit Kaal. The enemies of India's civilization are not only rewriting history and concealing the plunder, rapist conversions and cultural symbols [inflicted] on Hindus. They are now also steering young researchers toward academic projects and research topics that, explicitly or indirectly, strengthen their anti-India agenda. If the Government of India and the Ministry of Education do not act swiftly on this, we risk fostering a generation that has ideologically compromised on national and cultural values and is cut off from the values of India's religious civilization.

India's major higher education institutions are training young people to move away from the values of diversity, democracy, difference, debate and dissent. The irony is that these are the very values these institutions advocate. If our curricula have no lessons on the Vedas, the Upanishads and Indianness, they will keep conspiring to make our finest talents absorb an anti-India ideology. This also exposes our own failure, because despite a decade in power, the political establishment has still not effectively identified and ended this poisonous network. Undoubtedly, the people of the woke-jihadi network are very clever. Their strategic duplicity and their intention to capture institutions by misleading youth open the paths for them to enter the present system.

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This becomes even clearer when these hypocritical jihadis take full advantage of the government's growing investment in the IITs, IISERs and NITs. The humanities and social science departments of these institutions are now filled with people committed to weakening India from within. Why are we compelled to fund this intellectual colony? Have we truly acknowledged the depth of the problem? It is essential that we recognise this problem, challenge its legitimacy, and develop alternative narratives based on India's civilizational values. After all, narratives are not merely stories; they are instruments of political power.

Today, these groups are influencing research in important areas such as AI and technological development. Even if the tools themselves remain neutral, the minds behind them are being shaped by ideologies opposed to Indian thought. The danger lies not only in their beliefs but in how they organise: they are deeply connected with internationally active gangs, whose efforts they support and assist. The worrying thing is that the opposition is united and determined, while the alternative voices are divided and sometimes merely reactive.

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Evidence of this ideological takeover is already visible in the humanities departments of several IITs. These departments were originally created to help engineers develop a humanistic and social perspective. Inspired by early Western models such as the Max Planck Institute and the Frankfurt School, they attempted, at prestigious institutions like IIT Kharagpur and IIT Bombay, to integrate philosophy, literature, economics and social thought into the technical curriculum. Since the late 2000s, however, these departments have developed into centres of ideological dominance for those old Marxist theories.

After 2008/10, the pace of this decline accelerated, especially in the newer IITs (Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Indore, Ropar and Jodhpur), where this woke-jihadi network intensified its attempts to establish itself academically. At first, the induction of young humanities scholars was seen as a step toward intellectual diversity and interdisciplinary research. Between 2011 and 2018, teachers were recruited into these institutions who began introducing courses such as "Society and Culture" at IITs like Gandhinagar in 2014. Following this, IIT Madras also proposed MA degrees focused on English, economics and development studies. Under the guise of interdisciplinarity, this programme presented a broad, explicitly Marxist framework.

The hidden purpose behind these programmes is neither academic advancement nor ideological revival. By promoting the anti-India mindset and narratives embedded in the content of this curriculum, it is gradually weakening national pride among the youth and eroding Indian traditions. Researchers and BTech students alike are being drawn into a network that gives priority to global and leftist narratives over the national interest. Academic politics in these institutions has now reached a point where merit and the integrity of scholarship are being negated by a culture of opaque favouritism, ideological submission and personal manipulation.

Reports are worrying that unethical practices have become normalised: using personal relationships for career advancement, favouritism in recruitment, and even alleged cases of rape and honey-trapping between faculty and students. Such examples illustrate a larger pattern in which personal networks rise above institutional ethics and academic merit. In their personal politics and double standards, "AI" does not mean artificial intelligence but the intelligence of the Ayatollah, and "deepfake" is being presented as "deepfaith".

The informal but growing dominance of social and linguistic identity groups is another worrying issue. It appears in various forms, such as linguistic (Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam) or religious (Christian and Islamic networks), which strategically position themselves in the institutional hierarchy. Their aim is not academic excellence but to establish jihadi colonisation and ideological control on campus. Many of them are trying to undermine existing research topics, replace [others] in the workforce with ideologically connected individuals, and turn higher education institutions into a platform for their political activism.

Is this not a case of misuse of autonomy? It seems so. Conversations with students reveal disturbing things. For example, faculty often marry colleagues and form unprofessional social groups that ultimately resist oversight and encourage a perverted gang. This same condition of "segregation" is now infiltrating engineering departments too, gradually infecting them with the same ideological ruthlessness.

What began as academic colonisation has now taken a more dangerous turn. Our leading institutions are gradually turning into safe spaces for urban Naxal sympathisers and radical activists, who use academic platforms to spread their ideas and silence alternative voices. These institutions had the potential to contribute positively to digital media, Indian culture, science-religion dialogue, and the global knowledge economy. Instead, they are producing research that repeats globalist narratives and diminishes Indian contributions. Through big lies, double-speak, cherry-picking facts, branding dissenters and repeating lies again and again, the woke-jihadi academic empire is trying to imprison the minds of young Indians. Backed by international networks and protected by institutional transparency, they have become confident and aggressive in their mission.

The way forward is not to destroy our institutions but to reclaim them: to build alternative intellectual ecosystems, reform recruitment and promotion processes, and ensure that Indian civilizational values are not kept outside academic scrutiny. This fight is not merely administrative or academic; it is civilizational as well. The enemies within are more dangerous than the enemies outside because they wear the garb of intellectual respectability while undermining the soul of the nation. Let us recognise the scale of this challenge, and let us respond with speed, unity and clarity, to bring about excellence while upholding the elements of diversity and inclusiveness enshrined in the Indian Constitution.