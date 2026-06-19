The Illusion of Peace: Why the Islamabad Memorandum Is Built on Sand

History has a peculiar habit of repeating itself, not as tragedy or farce, but as carefully choreographed diplomacy wrapped in grand declarations. The recently announced Islamabad Memorandum between the United States and Iran, brokered by Pakistan, is being hailed as a breakthrough in one of the most dangerous geopolitical confrontations of the 21st century.

Yet beneath the celebratory headlines lies an uncomfortable reality: the memorandum is built on sand.

Its foundations are weak. Its assumptions are questionable. And its prospects for survival are uncertain.

The agreement, signed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, with Pakistan acting as mediator and witness, commits both nations to a temporary cessation of hostilities and a framework for future negotiations. Trump presents it as proof of his deal-making prowess. Iran portrays it as evidence that American pressure failed to break its resolve. Pakistan celebrates its arrival on the global diplomatic stage.

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Whenever every participant claims victory, history suggests caution. The real question is not whether the memorandum was signed. The real question is whether it can survive.

The First Weak Foundation: Pakistan

If a peace agreement is only as credible as the mediator behind it, then the Islamabad Memorandum begins with a significant handicap.

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For decades, Middle Eastern diplomacy has largely been shaped by powers such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and, increasingly, the United Arab Emirates - states possessing substantial economic influence, strategic depth and regional leverage.

Pakistan’s sudden emergence as mediator raises more questions than it answers.

A country wrestling with economic fragility, political instability, internal security challenges and limited influence beyond its immediate neighbourhood is an unusual choice to underwrite an agreement involving some of the world’s most complex security concerns.

Mediation is not merely about bringing adversaries into the same room. It is about possessing sufficient credibility and influence to keep them there when disagreements inevitably return.

Pakistan may maintain relationships with Washington, Tehran and Beijing. But relationships alone do not create leverage. The real question is whether Islamabad possesses the diplomatic capital required to navigate future crises once tensions inevitably resurface.

There is little evidence that it does. Pakistan may have facilitated a conversation. It has yet to demonstrate it can sustain a peace.

And that distinction may ultimately determine the fate of the memorandum.

The Second Weak Foundation: Iran

Even if one overlooks the concerns surrounding the mediator, the agreement still rests upon unresolved disputes that have fuelled tensions for decades.

Iran’s nuclear programme remains a source of international concern. Its ballistic missile capabilities remain intact.

Its network of regional proxies continues to influence conflicts stretching from Lebanon and Syria to Iraq and Yemen. Sanctions remain only partially addressed.

Regional security arrangements remain undefined. In short, the memorandum postpones the argument without resolving it.

The agreement addresses symptoms while leaving the underlying disease untouched. And that disease has a name: trust. Or more accurately, the complete absence of it.

Diplomacy may temporarily reduce tensions. It cannot substitute for confidence. Without confidence, every disagreement becomes a crisis waiting to happen.

The Third Weak Foundation: Israel

Yet the most significant weakness of the Islamabad Memorandum lies elsewhere. It lies in what appears to be the central assumption underpinning the agreement - that a durable understanding between Washington and Tehran can be achieved without securing Israel’s confidence.

That assumption is fundamentally flawed. Many analysts discuss US-Iran relations as though they exist in isolation. They do not.

No American administration can sustain a strategic arrangement with Iran if Israel believes that arrangement threatens its national security. For Israel, Iran is not simply another geopolitical competitor.

It is regarded as an existential threat. Israeli security doctrine has consistently viewed Iran’s nuclear ambitions, missile programme and regional influence as direct dangers to the survival of the Jewish state.

That perception is not going to disappear because diplomats met in Islamabad and signed a memorandum. The relationship between the United States and Israel extends far beyond conventional diplomacy. It encompasses intelligence cooperation, military coordination, technological partnerships and deep political support within Washington’s power structure.

Pakistan may have successfully brought Washington and Tehran to the same table. It cannot bring Jerusalem to the same level of comfort.

Unless Israel becomes convinced that Iran’s capabilities and intentions no longer represent a threat, resistance to the agreement will persist. That resistance will inevitably influence American policymakers, congressional debates and future strategic decisions.

A peace agreement lacking Israeli confidence is not a peace agreement. It is a temporary arrangement awaiting its first serious test.

The Fourth Weak Foundation - Trump’s Transactional Diplomacy

Donald Trump views diplomacy differently. His foreign policy has always been rooted in negotiation rather than grand strategy. His instinct is transactional. Apply pressure. Create leverage. Extract concessions. Announce a deal.

The Islamabad Memorandum bears all the hallmarks of that approach. After months of military posturing, economic disruption and fears of regional escalation, all parties faced increasing costs. Energy markets were nervous. Shipping routes faced uncertainty. Regional allies worried about the possibility of a wider war.

Under such circumstances, diplomacy became the least expensive option available. But agreements born out of necessity are not necessarily agreements built to endure.

The true test of the memorandum will arrive long after the signing ceremony. Can nuclear verification be agreed upon?

Can sanctions be resolved? Can Iran’s regional activities be addressed? Can Israel’s security concerns be satisfied?

Those questions remain unanswered. And until they are answered, the memorandum remains little more than a ceasefire wrapped in diplomatic language.

Some in Pakistan may view the Islamabad Memorandum as a diplomatic triumph over India, proof that Islamabad succeeded in positioning itself at the centre of a major international negotiation while New Delhi remained on the sidelines.

Such celebrations may be premature. In geopolitics, being first to the table does not necessarily mean becoming the ultimate beneficiary of the outcome.

As the old saying goes, the early bird catches the worm, but the second rat gets the cheese. Pakistan may have secured the headlines, the photographs and the temporary prestige associated with mediating a high-profile agreement.

But if the memorandum collapses - as many Middle Eastern agreements have before - it will be Pakistan’s credibility that suffers first.

The mediator receives applause when a deal is signed. The mediator receives blame when the deal fails.

India, meanwhile, continues strengthening relationships across Washington, Moscow, Tel Aviv, Tehran and the Gulf capitals. These relationships are not built around a single diplomatic moment but around decades of strategic engagement.

If the Islamabad Memorandum succeeds, Pakistan will claim credit. If it fails, Pakistan will struggle to avoid responsibility.

India carries neither burden. As for Donald Trump, he has once again demonstrated his remarkable ability to dominate headlines and reshape diplomatic narratives.

Whether he has delivered lasting peace is another matter entirely. The harsh reality is that the Islamabad Memorandum rests upon three unstable foundations: a mediator with questionable leverage, a conflict whose core issues remain unresolved, and a framework that appears to underestimate Israel’s role in determining regional security outcomes.

That is why the memorandum resembles less a peace agreement and more an illusion of peace. An illusion built on sand. The world may celebrate peace today.