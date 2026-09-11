The World Needs BRICS To Be The Adult In The Room

Beijing: For several years since its first official leaders' meeting, held in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in 2009, BRICS (initially just BRIC) was regarded in terms of other groupings, or as a counter to some prevailing bloc or architecture. In fact, the joint declaration of the first BRIC summit in Yekaterinburg, Russia, began by upholding the central role of the G20 in dealing with the 2008 financial crisis, which had at that time cast a long shadow over global affairs. The same declaration also put its faith in UN bodies to successfully tackle matters of geo-economics, besides supporting the multilateral trading system and opposing protectionism.

In subsequent years, as BRICS expanded, so did the perception around it. Over the course of a decade, it went from being a quaint coming together of developing nations named after a now-famous Goldman Sachs confabulation—to being insidiously cast as a challenge to the Western-dominated world order, or as the emerging markets' answer to the G7, or some such... Now, on the eve of its 18th Summit, the characterization of BRICS is changing again.

To put it simply, the BRICS of 2026 needn't be regarded as a counterweight to anyone. In practical terms, when you comprise 3.85 billion people or 46.3% of the world's population, 44 million square km or 29.5% of the world's land area, and account for 40% of the global GDP (in PPP terms), 26% of global trade and over half of global economic growth—that is scale that allows you to decide what you represent and what your agenda is.

The 2025 BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, witnessed ten nations joining as BRICS partner countries—seen as the grouping increasingly coming to represent the aspirations of the Global South. Now, on the eve of the 18th annual summit in New Delhi, India, at a time when long-running global systems and architectures are fraying and the rule-based order is giving way to unilateralism and belligerence, BRICS appears set to complete its role-reversal.

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What began as an also-ran on the fringes has now become the right-thinking mainstream lynchpin of normalcy. And normalcy has been in increasingly short supply.

The flags of BRICS members and BRICS partner countries, along with flags of BRICS institutions, are seen fluttering together at the entrance of Bharat Mandapam, the 2026 BRICS Summit's venue, in New Delhi, India, on September 9, 2026. /VCG

For instance, the week preceding the New Delhi kick-off has been one dominated by maps. On one hand, the United Nations voted to correct a historical wrong by replacing the Mercator projection on the world map. Regions close to the equator will no longer be made to look smaller because of an antiquated, centuries-old pre-science notion of the world being flat. But while the flat-earthers have finally been conquered, there are other more egregiously flawed maps being floated.

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One map that has caused some disquiet in global circles has seen the flag of the US being painted over Canada and Greenland. The US President followed that up by claiming that the Moon also belongs to the US. Imprecise redrawing of maps and contrasting interpretations have been the source of a lot of strife over the years. This new 'redrawing' takes things to a whole other level of absurdity. But this map tug-of-war is just a drop in the ocean.

International cooperation via the extant mechanisms has been breaking down at all levels, leaving many global mechanisms and institutions paralyzed. Whether it be trade, the battle against climate change, or access to key technologies, systems, resources, supply chains, and even the global commons—there is a tendency to hoard and weaponize like never before. The divide between the haves and have-nots is being deliberately accentuated for mercantilist gain, and entire populations are being threatened with being left behind or having their livelihoods taken away.

Sovereign governments are being boxed in, having their agency diminished. This is especially true in economic terms, due to exports of unsustainable levels of national debt, weaponization of digital public infrastructure, and the choking of supply lines resulting from conflicts and other wrangles.

More than ever before, there is a need for the spirit of global cooperation to be brought back. And that is what BRICS is amply capable of.

The 2025 BRICS summit is in progress in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 07 July 2025. /VCG

The 2026 presidency has already comprised dozens and dozens of topical high-level and cross-institutional meetings, such as those between central banks, national auditors, judicial systems, urbanization departments, security apparatus, space agencies and disaster response authorities. Inter-ministerial dialogues have taken place on trade, industry, agriculture, health, education and energy. BRICS science departments have developed a tentative agreement on AI. A financial framework has reportedly been proposed to meet a multi-trillion-dollar funding gap for MSMEs.

Payment mechanisms, which always evoke a keen interest during discussions around BRICS, are set to be on the agenda once again. Strong statements have also been drafted in favor of preserving and revitalizing the multilateral trading system while deepening institutional reform, among much else.

Clearly, there is a lot of work that's gone on through the year, and a whole lot of collaboration, coordination and consensus building. And ultimately, it'll come before the heads of state at the main BRICS summit, where the focus will not only be on what message this increasingly influential grouping sends to the world, but the spirit of dialogue and cooperation that entails the process.

The number 18, as we know, has symbolic value in human life. In many parts, it signifies the age at which a person reaches adulthood. This appears true in the case of BRICS as well, which steps into its 18th year far more capable, mature, and self-assured than when it started. And that is why all eyes will be on BRICS because the world needs an adult in the room.