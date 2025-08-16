Trump-Putin Alaska Meet Ends Without Breakthrough; Deven Choksey Weighs In

A three-hour meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to deliver a breakthrough on ending Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Both leaders described the discussions as “extremely productive,” but stopped short of announcing a ceasefire or outlining concrete steps toward peace.



Trump told reporters, “There were many, many points that we agreed on. I would say a couple of big ones that we haven't quite got there, but we've made some headway. There's no deal until there's a deal.”



Putin echoed a similar sentiment, calling the summit “a reference point” for future U.S.-Russia relations, while insisting that the “root causes” of the conflict must be addressed before peace can be reached.



Deven Choksey: “No Outcome from Trump-Putin Meet”

Commenting on the Alaska summit, Deven Choksey, MD of DRChoksey FinServ Pvt. Ltd., observed, “Trump-Putin meet ~ no outcome.” He highlighted that despite the length of the discussions, no agreement was reached to end the war or initiate a ceasefire.

‘After meeting for nearly three hours in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not announce a formal agreement to end the conflict in Ukraine,’ Choksey added.



“The meeting, the first in-person encounter between the two leaders since 2019, was aimed at exploring a path toward a ceasefire in the ongoing war. But while both leaders described the talks as ‘extremely productive,’ they offered scant details on specifics,” Choksey said.



Kyiv and Europe Remain Sceptical

As the summit unfolded, fighting continued in eastern Ukraine, with air raid alerts sounding across multiple regions. Ukrainian opposition lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko remarked, “It seems Putin has bought himself more time. No ceasefire or de-escalation has been agreed upon.”



Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky welcomed Trump’s mediation efforts but remained unconvinced about Moscow’s sincerity. “If Putin were serious about negotiating peace, he would not have been attacking Ukraine all day today,” Lipavsky said.

