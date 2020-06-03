Here Are The 5 Problems Pakistan Should Focus On Instead Of India

In recent weeks, Pakistan has made India its focus. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is tweeting about India and the Modi Government. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is trying to intervene in the India-China LAC situation.

Pakistan's shifting priorities

Here is a short reminder to Pakistan on why they should focus their energies on the problems with their country:

LOOMING FOOD AND SOCIAL SECURITY THREAT: On 1 June, State Bank of Pakistan said 40% of Pakistan’s population faces multidimensional poverty. In a video message, it was declared that “this raises challenges of food and social security in an extended lockdown scenario”. Pakistan should dedicate its efforts to overcome this looming poverty threat.

CORRUPTION IN CPEC PROJECTS: In August 2019, a report by the Pakistani government’s internal report of corruption exposed Beijing’s corruption in China-Pakistan Economic corridor projects in which China has invested more than $62 billion in infrastructure and energy projects. The report highlighted the lack of transparency in the projects.

TORTURE OF MINORITIES IN PAKISTAN: On 27 May, a Christian teenage girl was tortured and beaten in Kasur in Punjab province suffering a nasal fracture and other severe injuries. It was also reported that when the family went to lodge a complaint, the police apprehended the family members and lodged a fake complaint against them instead. Instead of poking his nose in Indian affairs, Imran Khan should work on empowering minorities in his nation.

RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS DESTROYED: On 30 May, a Christain pastor Haroon Sadiq Cheeda was brutally bashed and thrown out in Rahim Yar Khan city and forced to leave the city. Haroon Sadiq Cheeda, his wife and young son were reportedly attacked by some armed extremists with weapons.

FOOD SHORTAGE IN PAKISTAN: According to the Global Report on Food Crises 2020, 51% of the analysed population of Pakistan faced acute food insecurity which was the highest in all of Asia

