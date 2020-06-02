'Pakistan Remains An Epicentre Of Global Terrorism': India On Explosive UN Report

Following a report submitted to the United Nations that says that there are 6,500 Pakistanis among other foreign terrorist fighters in Afghanistan, India said it vindicates the country's long-standing position that Pakistan remains an epicentre of international terrorism. Those Pakistani terrorists are allied to groups like the Taliban, Al-Qaida, and the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan (ISIL-K).

A report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which was submitted to the UN Security Council (UNSC), says among those groups posing a security threat, Afghan officials highlighted Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, Jaish-i-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba groups on which the Team has written in previous reports.

India's response

India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "We note with serious concern presence of senior leadership of UN-designated terrorist organisation Al Qaida and its affiliates in Afghanistan; as well as a large number of foreign terrorist fighters, including up to 6,500 Pakistani nationals, operating in Afghanistan. This vindicates India’s long-standing position that Pak remains an epicentre of international terrorism. That proscribed terrorist entities and individuals continue to enjoy safe havens and recruit, train, arm, finance, and operate with impunity from Pakistan with state support."

The MEA further said that UN-designated entities like Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-i-Mohammed operating from Pakistan controlled territories are facilitating trafficking and imparting training to other terrorists in Afghanistan

What UN report says

"The presence of these groups is centred in the eastern provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar and Nuristan, where they operate under the umbrella of the Afghan Taliban," says the UN report. TTP, JeM and LeT are all designated terror groups in India and the latter two have been involved in cross-border attacks on civilians as well as military targets.

