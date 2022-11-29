G20 India Presidency To Be An Incredible India Blitz, A People’s Presidency At Home!

Taking over on December 1 as President of Group Of 20 – G20 – India would turn the next year at the helm of the most decisive global grouping into a ‘showcase India’ opportunity with thousands of visitors from the 20 member nations, plus special invitees getting a taste of the vast and rich heritage of the country complete with its cultural, linguistic, religious, political, and geographical diversity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brainchild, the events would kickstart with the lighting up of 100 iconic monuments from the Taj Mahal to the Statue of Unity, from the Howrah bridge to the Gateway of India on December 1. Students from 75 selected universities would be linked virtually as External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar makes an address on the occasion. Campuses from these universities and schools right down to the block level would see activities like quizzes, seminars, posters, and selfie competitions among others themed around G20.

“While the world should get a picture of India that is confident at the high table through its shepherding of the yearlong presidency, for people of the country this should be an occasion to draw strength and pride,” said sources familiar with the details.

It is going to give a big fillip to tourism in the country, with each meeting having a side event at places like Hampi, Ajanta Ellora, Khajuraho, Statue of Unity. The official dinners would showcase India’s rich culinary traditions complete with local cuisines. Not only that, attempts are being made to dovetail the events calendar around festivals like the Makar Sankranti, Maha Shiv Ratri, and Ganesh Chaturthi. The start happens with the Hornbill festival in Kohima, Nagaland on December 1. Delegates would be given curated gifts from across India’s towns and villages.

Agenda

So far as India’s agenda for G20 goes, it would be driven by what PM called a result and action-oriented presidency, while symbolically taking over from Indonesia president Joko Widodo in Bali earlier this month.

“We would use these events to showcase India’s achievements in the renewable energy sector for example. Also, the digital public infrastructure is one space where we have a lot to share with the world for the greater common good. We would also aim at the stability of supply chains – on food, fuels, and fertilizers – as also present a model of women-led development through panchayats," sources added.

PM Modi mentioning G20 in his Mann Ki Baat address seemed awkward, given that such events are seen as high diplomacy programs, the details shared today indicate towards a well-thought strategy to make it a participatory occasion for citizens, particularly the youth of the country. It would be a federal organization of meetings, events, and cultural programs with nine central ministries coordinating with all the State governments. Prime Minister himself has briefed the Chief Ministers during one of the NITI Ayog meetings, so states would be fully involved.

Just to give a comparison so far as the spread of the events is concerned, China held G20-related events in 14 cities, Indonesia in 25, and we are doing it in 50 plus. It just goes on to show the confidence we have in the infrastructure and hosting capacity of our Tier 2 towns across the country. It's clearly a watershed moment.

Africa

In a push for South-South diplomacy, India’s G20 leadership would see the largest-ever participation of African countries. While South Africa is a G20 member, Mauritius, Nigeria, and Egypt are special invitees. Rwanda comes as chair of the North African Federation, even as an African Union ex-officio member taking the total to six African nations.

Other invitees

India has invited Bangladesh from SAARC, and Oman and the United Arab Emirates to represent the Arab world. Apart from this, an invitation has also been extended to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), plus India headquartered International Solar Alliance.