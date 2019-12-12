Ayodhya Judgment Becomes The Law Of The Land; 135-year-dispute Gets Final Closure

A 135-year-old dispute that has been pending before the top court for a decade has been settled forever on Thursday. The five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, S Abdul Nazeer, and Sanjiv Khanna heard the reviews at 1:40 pm in-chamber; not an open court hearing. After a 15-minute brief consultation, the 19 reviews filed in the top court were dismissed. Thirty-two days after the landmark SC verdict, the reviews have been dismissed.

What SC said on November 9, 2019

The Supreme Court ordered the disputed land (2.77 acres) to be handed over to a trust (to be created by the Government of India) to build the Ram temple. The court also ordered the government to give an alternate 5 acres of land in another place to the Sunni Waqf Board for the purpose of building a mosque.

Review pleas

The apex court dismissed a total of 19 review petitions in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi case.

1) Mohammad Siddiq

2) Farooq Ahmed

3) Maulana Mufti Hasbullah Misbadin

4) Haji Mahboob Ahmad

5) Maulana Mahfuzarrahman

6) Haji Asad Ahmed

7) All India Hindu Mahasabha

8) Shia Central Board.

9) Dr. Muhammad Ayub

10) Tehreek Farukh A. Islam

11) Abdul Anees Ansari

12) Social Democratic Party of India

13) Ambareesh Kumar

14) Samrat Priyadarshi

15) Youth Foundation of India

16) Indian National League

17) Prabhat Patnaik

18) Dal Chand Kapil

19) Nirmohi Akhada

A case that has sentiments of a billion Indians attached to it - I remember covering the High Court judgment in 2010 in Lucknow - Now that closure has come, it should be unanimously accepted by all.

The SC order

In a one paragraph order, the court said, "Applications for listing of Review Petitions in open Court are dismissed. We have carefully gone through the Review Petitions and the connected papers filed therewith. We do not find any ground, whatsoever, to entertain the same. The review petitions are, accordingly, dismissed."

What this means

The Ayodhya judgment becomes the law of the land. The Ayodhya dispute gets final closure. The law of the land has been made once and for all. The communal politicization of this case won't work. It is time for divisive political players to not communalise India's sentiments.

