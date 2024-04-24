Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the Congress over its recently announced wealth redistribution plan. The saffron party's IT cell head Amit Malviya on social media platform X tweeted, "Congress has decided to destroy India. Now, Sam Pitroda advocates 50% inheritance tax for wealth redistribution. This means 50% of whatever we build, with all our hard work and enterprise, will be taken away. 50%, besides all the tax we pay, which too will go up, if the Congress prevails."

Furthermore, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also launched a scathing attack on Congress. His tweet read, “Congress, through Sam Pitroda the closest aide of Gandhi Vadra family, is essentially saying that 55% of what you earn will be taken away on your death. If you are a farmer- 55% of your land will be taken If you are a businessman - 55% of your business will be taken 55% of your savings you kept for your children Ironically Gandhis built a huge treasury for their own children & son in law but they want to grab your hard earned tax payed resources.”

This comes as the Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda, said that India needs the concept of inheritance tax the same as the United States where the person can only transfer probably 45 per cent of his wealth to his family and the remaining 55 per cent share of the wealth is acquired by the government.

"In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has $100 million worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer probably 45% to his children, 55% is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law. It says you in your generation, made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair. In India, you don't have that. If somebody is worth 10 billion and he dies, his children get 10 billion and the public gets nothing...So these are the kind of issues people will have to debate and discuss. I don't know what the conclusion would be at the end of the day but when we talk about redistributing wealth, we are talking about new policies and new programs that are in the interest of the people and not in the interest of super-rich only."

Pitroda also highlighted that India is dealing with major policy issues in laying out the wealth distribution among the public. He asserted that Congress is working on new policies and programmes for redistributing wealth in India