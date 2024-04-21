LG Conspiring With Tihar Authorities: AAP Repeats 'Plot to Kill' Charge, Demands Insulin For CM

Advertisement

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday, April 21, repeated its allegations of authorities plotting to kill party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being pushed towards a “slow death” inside Tihar jail by denying him insulin and consultations with his doctor.

Bharadwaj , in a press conference on Sunday, said that Arvind has been requesting for insulin and a video conferencing with his family doctor but his requests are being denied by the jail administration. Kejriwal has type-2 diabetes and in lack of insulin- his vital organs may get damaged, said the AAP leader.

“There are two sides to it. Arvind Kejriwal is stating that he needs insulin and he needs to consult doctor. He said he wants to consult his private doctor over video call. On the other hand, BJP and Tihar Jail are saying that he is normal and he doesn't need insulin. As per them, he's fine,” said Bharadwaj. He alleged that the Tihar authorities are publicising the blood report on random blood sugar levels instead of fasting and PP levels.

#WATCH | Delhi Minister & AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "...Not only in India but many of the international media are witnessing how a central govt can conspire to kill an elected CM... The DG of Tihar jail yesterday wrote to AIIMS that we need a diabetologist, this exposed… pic.twitter.com/Uck1im79T7 — ANI (@ANI)

Bharadwaj alleged that Tihar DG's letter to AIIMS has exposed the “lies”. “Arvind Kejriwal has been repeatedly asking the jail administration for insulin, but they are not ready to provide it. The central government has been saying that a diabetes expert is there in jail to look after Arvind Kejriwal. Today, their lies have been exposed after Tihar DG wrote a letter to AIIMS to send a Diabetologist," the AAP leader said.

“The DG of Tihar jail yesterday wrote to AIIMS that we need a diabetologist, this exposed the BJP as till yesterday they were saying that they have all specialists, everything be it Insulin available in jail and Arvind Kejriwal is lying. A normal doctor, I don't know how he is there in jail, on his recommendations all these manipulations are being done and the elected CM of Delhi is being denied Insulin," he added.

