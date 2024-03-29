Advertisement

New Delhi: On Friday, Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal once again held a press conference following Delhi CM’s arrest. Addressing the media, Sunita Kejriwal stressed that patriotism is ingrained in Arvind Kejriwal’s blood.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, issued a video statement. She issues a WhatsApp number for the citizens of Delhi and people across India.

“We are starting a drive from today - Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number,” she said.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal issues a video statement; issues a WhatsApp number for people.



She says, "...We are starting a drive from today - Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number..." pic.twitter.com/5Q4EgwMZez — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Wife Sunita Kejriwal on Thursday made a big claim about the AAP supremo’s condition in Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody and said he is being harassed a lot adding that the leader’s health is deteriorating.

Issuing a WhatsApp number - 8297324624 - she said people can send their blessings, prayers or any other messages for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and she will communicate those to him.

ED Wants AAP's LS Poll Strategy Details from Kejriwal's Phone: Atishi

Earlier on Friday, senior AAP leader Atishi alleged that the Enforcement Directorate is working as BJP's political weapon and wants to get details of AAP's Lok Sabha election strategy by accessing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's phone.

Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/I70ahaSumy — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) March 29, 2024

Atishi said ED in court argued that Kejriwal refused to provide his phone’s password, which he possessed when the policy was implemented, to the probe agency. She also added that the probe agency wants access to Kejriwal’s phone to understand AAP’s strategy for Lok Sabha Elections.

The AAP leader, who is a minister in the Kejriwal government, said that "actually it is the BJP and not the ED that wants to know what is there on Kejriwal's phone". The excise policy was implemented in 2021-22 and the chief minister's current phone is just a few months old, she claimed.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for Delhi. A court on Thursday extended his ED custody till April 1.