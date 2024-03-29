×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 13:13 IST

AAP Launches 'Kejriwal Ko Aashirwaad Do' Campaign, 'Send Him Support Messages,' Says Delhi CM's Wife

Sharing a WhatsApp number with the public, Sunita Kejriwal said that the ‘messages of support’ will deliver them to Arvind Kejriwal in jail

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sunita Kejriwal urged people to send ‘messages of support’ to Delhi CM
Sunita Kejriwal urged people to send ‘messages of support’ to Delhi CM | Image:ANI
New Delhi: On Friday, Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal once again held a press conference following Delhi CM’s arrest. Addressing the media, Sunita Kejriwal stressed that patriotism is ingrained in Arvind Kejriwal’s blood.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, issued a video statement. She issues a WhatsApp number for the citizens of Delhi and people across India.

“We are starting a drive from today - Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number,” she said.

Sunita Kejriwal shared a WhatsApp number and urged people to share their messages of support with the jailed CM, adding that the messages will be delivered to him in jail.

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal shared a video message on Friday, urging people to reach out to the Delhi Chief Minister via a phone number she shared. “I will deliver your messages to him in jail”, she said. She added, “Every one of your messages will reach him…I will deliver these to him in jail,” she added.

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Wife Sunita Kejriwal on Thursday made a big claim about the AAP supremo’s condition in Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody and said he is being harassed a lot adding that the leader’s health is deteriorating.

Issuing a WhatsApp number - 8297324624 - she said people can send their blessings, prayers or any other messages for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and she will communicate those to him.

ED Wants AAP's LS Poll Strategy Details from Kejriwal's Phone: Atishi

Earlier on Friday, senior AAP leader Atishi alleged that the Enforcement Directorate is working as BJP's political weapon and wants to get details of AAP's Lok Sabha election strategy by accessing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's phone.

Atishi said ED in court argued that Kejriwal refused to provide his phone’s password, which he possessed when the policy was implemented, to the probe agency. She also added that the probe agency wants access to Kejriwal’s phone to understand AAP’s strategy for Lok Sabha Elections.

The AAP leader, who is a minister in the Kejriwal government, said that "actually it is the BJP and not the ED that wants to know what is there on Kejriwal's phone". The excise policy was implemented in 2021-22 and the chief minister's current phone is just a few months old, she claimed.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for Delhi. A court on Thursday extended his ED custody till April 1.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

