Updated March 14th, 2024 at 09:53 IST

'He Has Lost His Calm': Amit Shah Slams Kejriwal Over His Remark on Giving Citizenship to Refugees

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also accused Kejriwal of doing vote bank politics.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Amit Shah
Amit Shah said that Kejriwal has lost his calm after the alleged corruption charges against him were exposed | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for claiming that giving citizenship to refugees will increase theft and rape cases.

Amit Shah said that Kejriwal has lost his calm after the alleged corruption charges against him were exposed. He also accused Kejriwal of doing vote bank politics.

While taking on Kejriwal, Amit Shah said, "The Delhi CM has lost his calm (aapa kho baithe hain) after his corruption was exposed. He does not know that all these people have already come and are living in India.”

“If he is so concerned, then why doesn't he talk about Bangladeshi infiltrators or oppose the Rohingyas? He is doing vote bank politics... He has forgotten the background of partition and should meet the refugee families...',' he said. 

“He is only opposing Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, Sikh migrants due to votebank politics there are so many Rohingyas staying in Delhi,” the Union Minister further said.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

