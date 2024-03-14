Amit Shah said that Kejriwal has lost his calm after the alleged corruption charges against him were exposed | Image:Republic

Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for claiming that giving citizenship to refugees will increase theft and rape cases.

Amit Shah said that Kejriwal has lost his calm after the alleged corruption charges against him were exposed. He also accused Kejriwal of doing vote bank politics.

Advertisement

#LIVE | On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's statement that giving citizenship to refugees will increase thefts and rapes, Shah said: Kejriwal has lost his calm due to corruption...He is only opposing Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, Sikh migrants due to votebank politics there are so many… pic.twitter.com/b0cxThQ6bl — Republic (@republic)

While taking on Kejriwal, Amit Shah said, "The Delhi CM has lost his calm (aapa kho baithe hain) after his corruption was exposed. He does not know that all these people have already come and are living in India.”

Advertisement

“If he is so concerned, then why doesn't he talk about Bangladeshi infiltrators or oppose the Rohingyas? He is doing vote bank politics... He has forgotten the background of partition and should meet the refugee families...',' he said.

“He is only opposing Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, Sikh migrants due to votebank politics there are so many Rohingyas staying in Delhi,” the Union Minister further said.