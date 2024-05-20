Advertisement

New Delhi: Claiming "danger to Arvind Kejriwal's life," the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged that BJP was behind graffiti inside metro trains threatening Delhi's Chief Minister. Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Atishi said that the BJP is trying to pull Kejriwal down by "hatching different conspiracies" as they are aware that they are going to lose all seven Lok Sabha seats from New Delhi.

"They got him arrested on March 21 and then when he was lodged inside Tihar jail, they stopped his insulin for 15 days and we had to approach the court. After he came out, they used Swati Maliwal to target him but that conspiracy also did not pay off since the videos revealed that the assault allegations were false." she alleged, adding, "Now there is a danger to his life".

Taking to X, Kejriwal wrote, “Threat written at Rajiv Chowk, Patel Nagar Metro Station at the behest of PMO, BJP and Narendra Modi. If anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, then BJP and Narendra Modi will be directly responsible for it.”

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल जी को सरेआम दी जा रही जान से मारने की धमकी ‼️



PMO, BJP और नरेंद्र मोदी के इशारे पर राजीव चौक, पटेल नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन पर लिखी गई धमकी।



अरविंद केजरीवाल जी को कुछ भी होता है तो इसके लिए सीधे तौर पर बीजेपी और नरेंद्र मोदी ज़िम्मेदार होंगे। pic.twitter.com/vbbybDFSfJ — AAP (@AamAadmiParty)

Atishi blamed the cyber police and metro authorities for not acting against a man, who had allegedly scribbled graffiti on the walls of Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Patel Nagar metro stations. Atishi also questioned on how those images of graffiti threatening Kejriwal were uploaded on social media.

"The images of the graffiti have also been uploaded on social media. These stations are under CCTVs and security personnel are posted round-the-clock. Why are the police not acting on it? Where is the Cyber Cell? This shows that this is being orchestrated by the BJP," she said.

Several pictures of graffiti in Patel Nagar and Rajiv Chowk metro stations, carrying an Instagram handle, was doing the rounds on social media.



(With inputs from PTI)