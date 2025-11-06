Bihar Elections Phase 1 In Full Swing, 10 Facts You Need To Know

The first phase of Bihar Elections has begun on Thursday, November 6, covering 121 out of the state's 243 constituencies. The total registered voters in the first round of Bihar elections 2025 stands at 37.5 million voters, which includes 1.07 million first-time voters.

This phase includes 1,314 candidates inclusive of top leaders like BJP’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.

The other key candidates to look out for are Khesari Lal Yadav (RJD-Chhapra), Ritesh Pandey (Jan Suraaj Party-Kargahar), and Maithili Thakur (BJP-Aliganj). Voting in Bihar today will happen at 45,341 polling stations, with 36,733 located in rural localities.

Advertisement

What To Look Out For In Bihar Elections 2025?