Updated 6 November 2025 at 09:49 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Lalu Family Casts Vote; Rabri Devi Blesses Both Sons Tejashwi And Tej Pratap
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 1 Live Updates: Voting begins across 121 constituencies as Bihar heads to the polls. Key contenders include Lalu Prasad Yadav’s sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, Deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, BJP debutant Maithili Thakur, and several celebrities.
- Election News
- 13 min read
Bihar Elections 2025: The much-anticipated Bihar Assembly Elections have officially begun, with polling underway for the first phase today. Voters across 121 of Bihar's 243 constituencies are heading to the booths to cast their votes.
This phase of the Bihar elections features a crucial triangular contest between the major alliances and a prominent new entrant.
Key Alliances, Polling Time, & Voters
The main contest is between the NDA, led by the BJP and JD(U) and the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD. Election this year has become a three-way fight with the electoral debut of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party.
Voting began at 7 AM. It will conclude at 6 PM, though polling time has been curtailed to 5 PM in some constituencies due to security considerations.
In this phase, approximately 3.75 crore voters will determine the fate of 1,314 candidates.
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Polling: Prominent Candidates and Key Contests
Samrat Choudhary (BJP): Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister is contesting from Tarapur.
Tejashwi Yadav (RJD): The Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face is seeking a third consecutive victory from his family's stronghold, Raghopur. He is challenged by BJP’s Satish Kumar, who had previously defeated Yadav’s mother, Rabri Devi, in 2010.
Tej Pratap Yadav (Janshakti Janata Dal): Tejashwi's brother is contesting from Mahua on the ticket of his new outfit.
Maithili Thakur (BJP): The folk singer is contesting from Alinagar.
Anant Singh, JD(U): The strongman leader is contesting from Mokama. He is currently jailed in connection with the murder of a Jan Suraaj supporter.
Districts Voting in Phase 1
The 121 constituencies are spread across 18 districts of Bihar. The districts voting today are:
- Patna
- Darbhanga
- Madhepura
- Saharsa
- Muzaffarpur
- Gopalganj
- Siwan
- Saran
- Vaishali
- Samastipur
- Begusarai
- Lakhisarai
- Munger
- Sheikhpura
- Nalanda
- Buxar
- Bhojpur
Know the full voting schedule, counting date, and all key details for Phase 1. Click to read more.
Live Blog
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Polling begins across 121 constituencies today as voters decide the fate of key candidates from NDA and Mahagathbandhan. Who will gain the early edge in this crucial phase? Get all Phase 1 updates, the full voting schedule, key constituencies, the counting date, and live coverage of Bihar Phase 1 voting here.
6 November 2025 at 09:49 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | Union Minister Nityanand Rai Casts His Vote In Hajipur
Union Minister Nityanand Rai and his wife cast their vote at a polling booth in Hajipur.
6 November 2025 at 09:46 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | Constituency-Wise Voting Turnaround
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | Constituency-Wise Voting Turnaround
- Begusarai 14.6 %
- Bhojpur 13 %
- Buxar 13 %
- Darbhanga 12%
- Gopalganj - 14%
- Khagaria 14%
- Lakhisarai - 7%
- Madhopura - 14%
- Patna 11%
- Munger 13%
- Muzaffarpur 13%
- Nalanda 12%
- Saharsa 15%
- Samastipur 12%
- Saran 13%
- Sheikhpura 13%
- Siwan - 13%
- Baishali 14%
Advertisement
6 November 2025 at 09:40 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | Voting Turnaround At 13.13% As Of 9.30 AM
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | Voting turnaround percentile at 13.13% as of 9.30 AM today, signalling strong voting movement. In 2020, 7% voting turnaround was recorded by 9 AM back in 2020 Bihar elections.
6 November 2025 at 09:34 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | Tejashwi Yadav Says Vote For Jobs And Employment.
RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, “Vote for change, for creating a new Bihar, for development, for quality education and better health & law and order, and for jobs and employment. 𝐕𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐕𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐁𝐢𝐡𝐚𝐫 𝐉𝐨𝐛𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐕𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐉𝐨𝐛𝐬 & 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 #TejashwiYadav #Bihar #NayaBihar.”
Advertisement
6 November 2025 at 09:22 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | BJP Key Candidate Samrat Chaudhry Says 'Nitish Kumar Is Our 'Mukhiya'
BJP Key Candidate Samrat Chaudhry says,"Nitish Kumar is working constantly for the development of Bihar".
“Nitish Kumar ji is our 'mukhiya' and he will continue to be,” he said.
"I am fighting election for sixth time. We will win again i will go to parliament to form the new government, " Samrat Chaudhry noted.
In Bihar there was not even 8,000 roads were not there but today everywhere roads can bee seen," he said
"People of Bihar should choose Nitish and Modi NDA government," Chaudhry said.
6 November 2025 at 09:20 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | Tejashwi Yadav Urges Everyone To 'Vote For Development'
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE I Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav says, “Everyone should come out of their houses and vote for change, vote for development, vote for jobs.”
6 November 2025 at 09:20 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | Hot Seat Candidates
Hot Seat Candidates In Phase 1 Bihar Elections 2025
- Tarapur I Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary (BJP)
- Raghopur I Tejashwi Yadav (RJD)
- Karakat I Jyoti Singh (Independent)
- Bhore I Transgender leader Priti Kinnar (Jan Suraj Party)
- Mokama I Anant Singh (JDU)
- Alinagar I Maithili Thakur (BJP)
- Chhapra I Khesari Lal (RJD)
- Lakhisarai I Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar
- Mahua I Tej Pratap Yadav (Jan Shakti Janata Dal)
- Bankipur I Nitin Navin (BJP)
6 November 2025 at 08:56 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE I Amit Shah Says 'Your Vote Will Play a Crucial Role in Restoring Bihar's Pride'
'Voters of Bihar, brothers and sisters, especially the youth—I urge you to vote in record numbers in the first phase of polling today. Each and every one of your votes will pave the way to prevent the return of jungle raj in Bihar, sustain good governance, and build a developed, self-reliant Bihar. Teach a lesson in this election to those who toy with the country's security by providing protection to infiltrators and Naxalites. Your vote will play a crucial role in restoring Bihar's pride, along with providing modern education to every resident of the state, welfare for the poor, and employment opportunities for the youth," Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X.
6 November 2025 at 08:42 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | Rabri Devi's Appeal For Women Voters In Bihar
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: "I appeal to women, youth and everyone to come out of their houses and cast their votes. The public will bring about a change," former Bihar CM and RJD leader Rabri Devi said as she was leaving from her residence to cast her vote for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections.
6 November 2025 at 08:40 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | Lalu & Family Arrives At Polling Station
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Former Bihar CM and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives at a polling station in Patna along with his family and RJD Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav to cast his vote.
6 November 2025 at 08:38 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | 'Rahul Himself Wants To Do Vote Chori': Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: On allegations of voter fraud in Haryana elections, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said, “Rahul Gandhi himself wants to do vote chori…They want to mislead the nation with their wrong statements.”
As phase 1 polling in the Bihar Assembly elections began this morning, Lalan Singh said, "There is Vikas model in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, which focuses on improving roads, health care, education, and unemployment. The model of Mahagathbandhan is 'jungle raj', under which people used to feel scared to come out of their houses after 7 pm. Today, the people of Bihar are living peacefully."
6 November 2025 at 08:34 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | Tejashwi Yadav Confident of Victory
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav expressed strong confidence in the victory of the opposition alliance moments after casting his vote for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections at a polling station in Patna.
"14 November ko nayi sarkaar banne wali hai (A new government will be formed on November 14)," Yadav stated, referring to the date of the vote counting.
6 November 2025 at 08:32 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | Tejashwi Yadav Alleges BJP Is 'Buying Votes'
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has leveled a serious allegation of corruption and 'vote buying' against the BJP claiming that the Ministry of Railways is organizing special trains and providing return tickets to transport Bihar's migrant workers from across the country to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the ongoing first phase of the Assembly elections.
INDI bloc's chief ministerial face Yadav contrasted the alleged facilitation with the treatment of migrant workers during the 2020-21 COVID-19 lockdown, stating that the central government is displaying 'double standards'.
6 November 2025 at 08:25 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | RJD Complains to EC Over EVM Malfunction in Danapur and Mokama
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: During the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections today, reports of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctions were received from key constituencies, including Danapur and Mokama. The glitches reportedly caused temporary halts in the polling process at affected booths. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) lodged an official complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI).
6 November 2025 at 08:23 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | 'Loktantra Ka Tyohar': Election Commission On Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Polling Day
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today marked the commencement of the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections by urging all eligible citizens to cast their votes. Referring to the electoral exercise as ‘LoktantraKaTyohar’ (Festival of Democracy), the poll body stated that ‘Bihar is ready’ for the event. In a post on the social media platform X, the ECI has welcomed voters in a huge turnout at the polling stations.
6 November 2025 at 08:21 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | Singer Maithili Thakur Offers Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath Temple
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: BJP candidate from Alinagar, Maithili Thakur, offered her prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Alinagar, Darbhanga as Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 polling begins. WATCH -
“I am trying to ensure that no voter faces any problems. I am ready,” Maithili Thakur told ANI.
6 November 2025 at 08:02 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | 'Confident of Victory': Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal today expressed strong conviction that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will emerge victorious in the ongoing Bihar Assembly Elections.
Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Bahrain International Commercial Court (BICC) event, Meghwal declared, "Definitely NDA will win the elections."
He strongly appealed to all eligible citizens to cast their ballots, emphasising that participation 'strengthens democracy' and brings 'global praise' to the country. He also assured voters that they could direct any grievances to the Returning Officer or the Election Commission of India (ECI).
6 November 2025 at 08:02 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | Bihar Assembly Polls 2025 Phase 1 Key Faces
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 began today at 7 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts. The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.
Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan, is in the fray from Raghopur. He has held the seat since 2015 and faces a tough challenge from the BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav, who lost in the 2020 assembly elections.
Tejashwi Yadav's estranged brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who floated a new party Janshakti Janta Dal, after his exit from RJD, has fielded Prem Kumar from the seat. Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, has fielded Chanchal Singh and this could alter the dynamics in Raghopur.
Tej Pratap Yadav is in the fray from Mahua constituency.
Tarapur seat in Munger district is witnessing a contest between Deputy Chief Minister and BJP's Samrat Choudhary, RJD's Arun Kumar and Jan Suraaj's Santosh Kumar Singh. The seat was won by the JD(U) candidates in the 2010 and 2015 polls.
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha is contesting from the Lakhisarai seat. He is facing Congress' Amaresh Kumar and Jan Suraaj's Suraj Kumar.
Mokama constituency has been in the headlines after the murder of Dularchand Yadav. Known for clashes between strongmen or 'bahubalis', Mokama will witness a contest between JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Singh, who has been arrested in the murder case, and Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.
Patna Sahib has been a BJP stronghold, but Nand Kishore Yadav, the Speaker in the outgoing assembly, is not in the fray this time. The contest for the seat is between relatively new faces. BJP has fielded Ratnesh Kumar aka Ratnesh Khushwaha, and Congress has given a ticket to Shashant Shekhar.
In Darbhanga, the BJP has fielded folk singer Maithili Thakur, and she is contesting against 63-year-old RJD candidate Binod Mishra.
Maithili Thakur,25, is the youngest candidate and would become the youngest MLA if elected.
There are 122 women candidates in the fray in the first phase of polls.
Jan Suraj Party fielded 119 candidates in this phase. Within NDA, JD(U) is contesting 57 seats, followed by BJP on 48 and LJP (Ram Vilas) on 14.
6 November 2025 at 08:02 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 1 Key Facts
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Let's Have A Look At The Numbers As Per the Election Commission of India -
- Total Candidates: 1,314 candidates are facing the polls today.
- Male Candidates: 1,192
- Female Candidates: 122
- Total Eligible Voters: 3,75,13,302 citizens are eligible to vote.
- Male Voters: 1,98,35,325
- Female Voters: 1,76,77,219
- Third Gender Voters: 758
- Voter Demographics:
- Young Voters (18-19 years): 7,37,765
- Centenarian Voters (over 100 years): 6,736
- Total Polling Stations: 45,341
- Rural Polling Stations: 36,733
- Urban Polling Stations: 8,608
- Model Polling Stations: 320
- All-Women Managed Polling Stations: 926
- Polling Stations Managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 107
6 November 2025 at 08:02 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | Tejashwi Yadav Urges Mass Turnout As Bihar Assembly Elections Begins
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: As the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections commenced today, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face, Tejashwi Yadav, appealed for widespread voter participation. Addressing the electorate as the 'fate-makers of Bihar', Tejashwi Yadav stressed that the future destiny and prosperity of the state depend on the single button pressed at the ballot box. His appeal was specifically for Gen-Z first-time voters, mothers, sisters, traders, farmers, migrants living in other states, students, in the interest of 'Democracy, Constitution, and Humanity'.
6 November 2025 at 08:01 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Tune In To Republic For Real-Time Updates
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: The first phase of the high-stakes Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 is underway. As voters line up across key constituencies, all eyes are on the voter turnout, early trends, and ground reports. With NDA, INDI bloc, and regional parties locked in intense battles, the outcomes in this phase will be crucial in shaping the next government in Bihar.
Republic TV brings you minute-by-minute coverage of polling day - from key leader appearances, polling booth turnout, and political reactions to exclusive on-ground inputs. Stay tuned for real-time insights and expert analysis as Bihar decides its future leadership in this crucial democratic event.
6 November 2025 at 08:00 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | PM Modi Urges Enthusiastic Participation In Bihar Phase 1 Voting
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to urge maximum voter participation. Calling the election the 'festival of democracy', PM Modi appealed to all voters to exercise their rights with 'full enthusiasm'. He extended special congratulations to the state's first-time voters, encouraging them to be actively involved. PM Modi also reiterated his long-standing mantra for polling day, stating - "Remember - first voting, then refreshments!" (Pehle Matdaan, Phir Jalpaan).
6 November 2025 at 08:01 IST
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE | Polling Begins in 2-Phase NDA VS Mahagathbandhan Battle
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: The first phase of the crucial 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections have begun, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest across the state's 121 seats.
Key Alliances and Challenger
The electoral battle for 243 assembly seats is between two major political alliances:
National Democratic Alliance (NDA): Comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP (RV)), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM(S)), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).
Mahagathbandhan: Led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
A significant third dimension to this year's election is political strategist Prashant Kishor's new political party Jan Suraaj, which is fighting in all 243 seats across the state.
The remaining constituencies of Bihar will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 6 November 2025 at 07:16 IST