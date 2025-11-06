Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Lalu Family Casts Vote; Rabri Devi Blesses Both Sons Tejashwi And Tej Pratap

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Polling Across 121 Constituencies Set To Begin | Image: Republic

Bihar Elections 2025: The much-anticipated Bihar Assembly Elections have officially begun, with polling underway for the first phase today. Voters across 121 of Bihar's 243 constituencies are heading to the booths to cast their votes.

This phase of the Bihar elections features a crucial triangular contest between the major alliances and a prominent new entrant.

Key Alliances, Polling Time, & Voters

The main contest is between the NDA, led by the BJP and JD(U) and the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD. Election this year has become a three-way fight with the electoral debut of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party.

Voting began at 7 AM. It will conclude at 6 PM, though polling time has been curtailed to 5 PM in some constituencies due to security considerations.

In this phase, approximately 3.75 crore voters will determine the fate of 1,314 candidates.

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Polling: Prominent Candidates and Key Contests

Samrat Choudhary (BJP): Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister is contesting from Tarapur.

Tejashwi Yadav (RJD): The Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face is seeking a third consecutive victory from his family's stronghold, Raghopur. He is challenged by BJP’s Satish Kumar, who had previously defeated Yadav’s mother, Rabri Devi, in 2010.

Tej Pratap Yadav (Janshakti Janata Dal): Tejashwi's brother is contesting from Mahua on the ticket of his new outfit.

Maithili Thakur (BJP): The folk singer is contesting from Alinagar.

Anant Singh, JD(U): The strongman leader is contesting from Mokama. He is currently jailed in connection with the murder of a Jan Suraaj supporter.

Districts Voting in Phase 1

The 121 constituencies are spread across 18 districts of Bihar. The districts voting today are:

Patna Darbhanga Madhepura Saharsa Muzaffarpur Gopalganj Siwan Saran Vaishali Samastipur Begusarai Lakhisarai Munger Sheikhpura Nalanda Buxar Bhojpur

Know the full voting schedule, counting date, and all key details for Phase 1.


