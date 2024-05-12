'BJP Answers Everything With Jai Sri Ram': Congress Politicises Pulwama, Questions Surgical Strike

Advertisement

New Delhi: Once again, the 2019 Pulwama Attack is in the political domain ahead of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister alleging that he politicised the attack for his political benefits and questioned India's surgical strike in response to the terror attack.

Speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad on Friday, Reddy said, "For Modi, everything is politics, everything is about winning elections. So, Modi's thinking is not right for the country. So, the country needs to be without BJP, without Modi now. They answer everything with 'Jai Sri Ram'. The Pulwama incident is a classic example."

#BREAKING | Pulwama Politics Back



Alleging that the Prime Minister attempted to take political benefit from the deadly terror attack, Reddy said, "They have failed. What is the IB doing? What is the Intelligence network doing? Modi ji attempted political benefit from the surgical strike after the Pulwama incident. "

The Telangana Chief Minister further questioned the Prime Minister and the intelligence bodies on the ongoing investigation in the terror attack.

Congress Questions Surgical Strike

" My question to him is - What are you doing? Why did Pulwama incident happen? Why did you let it happen? What are you doing about internal security? Why did you not use agencies like IB, R&AW?"

Reddy allegedly claimed the "Pulwama attack" was PM Modi's failure and raised his queries regarding India's surgical attack.

" It is your failure...Nobody knows to date if a surgical strike actually took place."

Revanth also said that the Congress party is taking responsibility for internal security and will not leave the country in anyone's hands.

"So, internal security is Congress' responsibility. We are not ready to leave the country in just anyone's hands."

‘Modi Govt 2nd Terms Because of Pulwama, Claims Congress’

This isn't the first time that the opposition targeted PM Modi-led NDA government over the deadly Pulwama Attack. On Thursday, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Mahinder Pratap Singh, and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questioned the National Investigation Agency's 13,000-page charge sheet with evidence.

Similarly, during the election campaign, Congress leader Mahindar Pratap Singh in Faridabad allegedly claimed that the BJP government secured in office in 2019 due to the Pulwama attack.

2019 Pulwama Attack

A convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF officials on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway was hit by an explosives-laden vehicle in the Pulwama district killing 40 jawans. The perpetrator—Adil Ahmad Dar—who was a local Kashmiri youth was killed in the suicide-bombing attempt.

The attack was later claimed by Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. In the subsequent action, the terrorist outfit also released a video of Dar, who had joined the group a year earlier.

Pakistan, however, had maintained distance from allegations of any involvement in the Pulwama attack. However, their outrageous lie was exposed with Fawad's admission.

(Inputs from ANI)

