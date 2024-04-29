Advertisement

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai suspected that the case against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna could be pre-planned owing to its timing. Prajwal Revanna is currently embroiled in an alleged sex scandal as many sex videos allegedly featuring him with multiple women have been doing the rounds in recent days.

Basavaraj Bommai said that the timing of the videos raises question. “Given the timing of the incident, the Hassan sex scandal seems to be pre-planned. I have also heard that some the videos are fake. There are so much such videos doing rouns, why special inquiry on this?" said Bommai questioning state government's decision to order a SIT probe on the matter.

Prajwal Revanna, 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26. JDS is contesting the elections in alliance with the BJP in the state.

What is the controversy around Revanna

Karnataka government on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe an alleged sex scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. The SIT will be headed by Additional Director General of Police (CID) Bijay Kumar Singh. The other two are Assistant Inspector General of Police Suman D Pennekar and Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced that the SIT will probe the matter and the decision was taken following a letter by the Chairperson of Women’s Commission Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary to the government.

Prajwal said that the videos are “doctored” and are being deliberately circulated in order to tarnish his image amid elections. The state Police has already registered an FIR under section 354(A) (Sexual harassment), 354(D) (Stalking) and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, which the SIT will investigate in detail. The FIR has been registered at the Holenarasipur police station.

