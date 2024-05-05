Blue-Corner Notice Issued Against Prajwal Revanna, Parameshwara Says He Will Be Located Soon

Advertisement

New Delhi: A blue-corner notice has already been issued and Prajwal Revanna will soon be located, said Karnataka Home Minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara on Sunday, May 5. Former PM Deve Gowda's grandson and sitting Hassan MP, Prajwal Revanna, is facing sexual harassment charges after explicit video clips allegedly involving him had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

“A blue-corner notice has already been issued (to Prajwal Revanna). They'll locate him wherever he is and after that, procedurally whatever is required, SIT will do that to bring him here,” said Karnataka Home minister Parameshwara, as quoted by news agency ANI. “Due to the seriousness of the case, we have constituted an SIT and have given full freedom to them to deliver justice,” he added.

On the arrest of Prajwal's father, HD Revanna, the Home Minister said that SIT is investigating the case. “HD Revanna has been arrested under a complaint of a kidnapping case, and the SIT have been doing things as per the procedure. I can't disclose more than that as even I don't have information regarding everything,” said Parameshwara.

What is a Blue-Corner Notice?

A Blue Corner Notice is issued by the international police cooperation body to collect additional information from its member countries about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government to probe sex videos case against Prajwal Revanna, had earlier sent special request to CBI seeking a blue-corner notice.

CBI happens to be the nodal body for interpol matters. Interpol is the largest international police organization, facilitating global police cooperation and crime control efforts. "Once CBI issues this notice, SIT hopes to get information about the whereabouts of Prajwal Revanna," said CBI officials, as reported by PTI.

Prajwal Fled the Country After Polls

Prajwal Revanna is said to have flown abroad on April 27. He was fielded by the NDA as its candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat, which went to polls on April 26. Revanna took a direct flight to Germany on April 27, Republic has exclusively learnt.

He shared in a post on X that he was unable to attend the inquiry as he is not in the country. "As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my advocate. Truth will prevail soon,” said Revanna in a post on X. His advocate had sought for seven days' time for him to appear before the SIT, to which the investigating team has replied it is not possible as there is no such provision.

Prajwal Revanna is currently embroiled in an alleged sex scandal as many sex videos allegedly featuring him with multiple women have been doing the rounds in recent days. Karnataka government constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe an alleged sex scandal involving Revanna. The SIT is headed by Additional Director General of Police (CID) Bijay Kumar Singh. The other two are Assistant Inspector General of Police Suman D Pennekar and Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar. He had claimed that the videos are morphed and have been deliberately circulated to tarnish his image amid the ongoing elections.

Following the inquiry, the Janata Dal Secular suspended Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. The decision to suspend Revanna was taken in a core committee meeting of the party held on Tuesday. Senior JDS leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that Revanna has been suspended till SIT's investigation is completed. "We welcome the SIT probe. The suspension is until the SIT report on Prajwal's role comes out. If it comes in the report that he is guilty, he will be permanently suspended," said Kumaraswamy at a press conference.