CPI Leader Atul Kumar Anjan Dies of Cancer

New Delhi: The National Secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI) Atul Kumar Anjan passed away in Lucknow on Friday morning. Atul Kumar Anjan breathed his last at 3.45 am, as per senior party leaders.

He was battling advanced-stage prostate cancer at Mayo Hospital in Lucknow. The 69-year-old was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow for the past one month due to health related ailments. Anjan played an active role in student politics.

Who Was Atul Kumar Anjan?

Anjan began his political journey by assuming the charge of president of Lucknow University Student Union in 1977. Born to Dr. AP Singh, a freedom fighter, Anjan served as the Lucknow University Student Union president four times. He was elected as the president of National College Students Union at the age of 20. He was considered a significant face among Left-wingers.

Jayant Singh Pays Tributes

RLD National President paid heartfelt tributes to Anjan in a post on social media platform X.

He tweeted, “ I am shocked by the demise of Shri Atul Kumar Anjan ji. He was a brave and dedicated public servant. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him.”

