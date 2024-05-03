Updated May 3rd, 2024 at 09:16 IST
CPI Leader Atul Kumar Anjan Dies of Cancer
Atul Kumar Anjan was battling advanced-stage prostate cancer at a hospital in Lucknow.
- Politics
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The National Secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI) Atul Kumar Anjan passed away in Lucknow on Friday morning. Atul Kumar Anjan breathed his last at 3.45 am, as per senior party leaders.
He was battling advanced-stage prostate cancer at Mayo Hospital in Lucknow. The 69-year-old was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow for the past one month due to health related ailments. Anjan played an active role in student politics.
Advertisement
Who Was Atul Kumar Anjan?
Anjan began his political journey by assuming the charge of president of Lucknow University Student Union in 1977. Born to Dr. AP Singh, a freedom fighter, Anjan served as the Lucknow University Student Union president four times. He was elected as the president of National College Students Union at the age of 20. He was considered a significant face among Left-wingers.
Advertisement
Jayant Singh Pays Tributes
RLD National President paid heartfelt tributes to Anjan in a post on social media platform X.
Advertisement
He tweeted, “ I am shocked by the demise of Shri Atul Kumar Anjan ji. He was a brave and dedicated public servant. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him.”
Advertisement
Published May 3rd, 2024 at 08:02 IST