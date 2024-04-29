BREAKING: Karnataka MP and BJP Leader Srinivas Prasad Dies

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Chamarajanagar MP and BJP leader Srinivas Prasad passed away five days after being admitted to a hospital, on Monday.

The septuagenarian was admitted to Manipal hospital on April 24.

Prasad's mortal remains were brought to his residence by 7.30 am on Monday. His body will be placed at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds in Mysuru for the public to pay their last respects. Numerous political leaders and dignitaries are expected to visit. The former Union Minister is survived by his wife Bhagyalakshmi and three daughters: Prathima Prasad, Poornima, and Poonam.

Who was Srinivas Prasad?

The BJP leader served as a parliamentarian from Chamarajanagar constituency six times. Prasad began his political journey on March 17, 1974 with contesting in the by-election to Krishnaraja Assembly seat. The Chamarajanagar MP celebrated his golden jubilee of his political career this year and on the same day he announced his political retirement. However, his residence in Mysuru's Jayalakshmipuram remained bustling with political activities, as leaders from both Congress and BJP, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former CM B S Yediyurappa, visited him to seek his support.

Political Retirement in March

While Prasad’s kin and supporters, including his brother V Ramaswamy and nephew Bharat Ramaswamy, joined the Congress under the leadership of Siddaramaiah on April 2, his sons-in-law Dr N S Mohan and former MLA B Harshavardhan were seen at attending several election meetings, including one with PM Narendra Modi in Mysuru on April 14.

A two-time legislator from Nanjanagudu, Prasad also served as a minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet in 1999. He also held a position of minister in Karnataka assembly, led by Siddaramaiah, in 2013 to 2016. The MP joined the saffron party on December 24, 2016.

He contested Nanjanagudu by-election in 2017. He was elected as a Member of Parliament from Chamarajanagar seat in in 2019. Born on July 6, 1947, Prasad was a volunteer of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from childhood until 1972. Besides being a Dalit leader and politician, he was active in the Jan Sangh and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He was known for his avid reading and intellect.