Advertisement

Lucknow: Controversial leader Swami Prasad Maurya has announced a new political party on Sunday, February 19, as he quit the Samajwadi Party. This comes days after Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the national general secretary post of the Samajwadi Party.

Swami Prasad Maurya has named his new party as ‘Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party’ and will address party's rally at New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on February 22.

Advertisement

Swami Prasad Maurya Quits Samajwadi Party

Swami Prasad Maurya had taken the decision to quit the party over delay in reply by party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Swami Prasad Marya had resigned from the general secretary post on February 13, claiming that now its on the party chief to decide. Maurya had then claimed that he would continue working to strengthen Samajwadi Party without any post.

Advertisement

Who is Swami Prasad Maurya?

Maurya is a sitting member of the state legislative council from the Samajwadi Party. Maurya had joined the Samajwadi Party from the BJP before the 2022 polls and unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from Fazilnagar.

Advertisement

He made derogatory statements about the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony.