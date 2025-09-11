After Samajwadi Party, Another INDI Bloc Leader Fearmongers Over Nepal-like Anarchy in India

New Delhi: Two days after Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh made his views on Nepal unrest public, Congress leader Udit Raj on Thursday drew similarities between the conditions in the two neighbouring countries.

In a post on X, Udit Raj, Chairman of Unorganised Workers & Employees, Congress, said, “People are discussing the way in which the public has uprooted power in Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Could something like that not happen in India? Some people are even expressing the possibility of it happening. In fact, the circumstances are just the same, and in some cases even more so, but our Constitution prevents us from doing so. The roots of our democracy are very deep, which were planted by the Congress."

Calling Raj's remarks “anti-national", BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan said the remarks “are blatantly anti-national and deliberately inciting unrest".

“These dangerous remarks from a senior Congress leader are blatantly anti-national and deliberately inciting unrest. The Congress leadership both past and present is always the greatest threat to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution. The Congress party in 1975 murdered our Constitution and massacred our democracy. These remarks mirror the same emergency mindset of the Congress," he said in a post on X.

On Tuesday, SP leader IP Singh had drawn flak after he took to X, claiming the world moved in the direction where children move. "Nepal today, tomorrow India... Such a situation can arise in any country," he had said in a post on X.

Meanwhile in Nepal, the toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in the Kathmandu Valley has climbed to 31, according to officials from the Department of Forensic Medicine at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, where the deceased have been brought for post-mortem examination.

As per local reports on Wednesday, so far the identities of 25 victims have been preliminarily confirmed. The remaining six individuals, including five men, are yet to be identified.

"We have carried out a post-mortem following international protocol... We are asked to store the body; we cannot unveil details of the deceased," said Head of the Department Dr Gopal Kumar Chaudhary, as quoted by the local media.

The authorities noted that the majority of identifications were made through documents found at the protest sites or by family members recognising the bodies.