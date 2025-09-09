Samajwadi Party Leader IP Singh Calls For Nepal Like Protest In India

Nepal Unrest: In the wake of the political unrest in Nepal, Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh has unnecessarily made a statement, where he has called for Nepal-like protest in India. The SP leader took to X to make his opinion public. In his tweet, he claimed that the world moves in the direction where children move. Supporting the violent protest in Nepal, the SP leader admitted that it is time to end the dictatorship. Taunting Nepal's Prime Minister, Singh claimed that the 73-year-old man does not want to relinquish power.

Nepal Simmers

Meanwhile, things are going from bad to worse in Nepal after the Gen-Z protestors set the Parliament on fire. Things reached a stage where the PM has stepped down.

Why Did Protest Start?

The protests started after the K.P. Sharma Oli government banned 26 social media platforms in the country. The ban has been clamped to stop the spread of fake news and fraud on social media. Top ministers have already stepped down and resigned. As per reports, the protests have resulted in at least 19 deaths and 200 injuries.

