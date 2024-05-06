Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Congress already knew about Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sexually explicit tapes but chose to hide it. While speaking exclusively to Republic Media’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Amit Shah said that the case will backfire on the grand-old party and not on the BJP.

Alleging that Congress was trying to protect Revanna, Shah said they released the videos two days after the Vokkaliga belt voted and waited for Revanna to flee the country.

He said that Congress calculated the political gains and losses and then released the video late.

Shah said,” The case will affect Congress, not us. Congress definitely hid the video. Due to political reasons, losses and gains, they took the steps late.”

Shah said Prajwal must be punished and those involved should not be spared.

He said,” I myself had posted the stance of my party that strict actions should be taken against the accused and no one involved should be spared, even though it is our comrade .”

The emergence of Prajwal’s obscene videos and arrest of his father and MLA, HD Revanna, have proved to be a setback for the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) and HD Kumaraswamy, his uncle and former Karnataka Chief Minister, who is aiming to rebuild the party from grassroots levels by joining hands with BJP this election season.

According to sources in the party, many party members are in dilemma to continue their association with the Deve Gowda’s party following the sleaze episode of Prajwal which can have a bearing on the Vokkaliga community’s backing on the party in the state. The sex scandal is said to have loosened the grip of the Revanna family over the Vokkaliga community, biggest backer of JDS.

SIT Gets 4-Day Custody of HD Revanna

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the scandal was on Sunday granted four-day custody of Prajwal’s father and tainted JDS leader HD Revanna, also an accused in the case. HD Revanna, who is the son of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, was produced before magistrate Ravindra Kumar B Kattimanni at his residence where SIT officials had sought five-day custody of the Holenarasipura MLA.

HD Revanna was on Saturday arrested over charges of abducting and illegally confining a woman (also mother of three children), whom his son and primary accused in the case – Prajwal Revanna – is alleged to have sexually abused. The complaint was lodged by the woman's son on Thursday.

Revanna called his arrest an “outcome of a political conspiracy”, and claimed there is “no evidence” of his involvement in the case based on the complaint against him registered on May 2.

All About Sex Videos Case Involving Prajwal Revanna

Prajwal Revanna, 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26. JDS is contesting the elections in alliance with the BJP in the state.

Revanna is currently embroiled in an alleged sex scandal as many sex videos allegedly featuring him with multiple women have been doing the rounds in recent days.

Karnataka government constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe an alleged sex scandal involving Revanna. The SIT is headed by Additional Director General of Police (CID) Bijay Kumar Singh. The other two are Assistant Inspector General of Police Suman D Pennekar and Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar.

Revanna escaped to Germany shortly after polling in the first phase of elections in the state got over on April 26. He is the sitting MP from Hassan and has been fielded by the NDA in this Lok Sabha elections. Following the allegations, Janata Dal Secular has suspended Revanna from the party till the enquiry is over.