April 10th, 2024
'Does Any One Live There': Congress Justifies Giving Away Katchatheevu To Sri Lanka
Does anyone live there on that island, said Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Katchatheevu Row | Image:Republic
New Delhi: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack over the Katchatheevu island, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday, April 10, said that the island doesnot hold much importance as no one lives there.
The Prime Minister during a rally in Vellore trained his guns on the Congress and DMK for ceding Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka in 1974. Responding to the same, Digvijaya Singh said, “Does anyone live there on that island? He is talking nonsense.”
