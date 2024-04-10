×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

'Does Any One Live There': Congress Justifies Giving Away Katchatheevu To Sri Lanka

Does anyone live there on that island, said Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Katchatheevu Row: How an Indian Island Went to Sri Lanka | Timeline of Events
Katchatheevu Row | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack over the Katchatheevu island, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday, April 10, said that the island doesnot hold much importance as no one lives there. 

The Prime Minister during a rally in Vellore trained his guns on the Congress and DMK for ceding Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka in 1974. Responding to the same, Digvijaya Singh said, “Does anyone live there on that island? He is talking nonsense.” 

Advertisement

 

 

 (This is a breaking copy) 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Black Eyed Peas

Health Benefits Of Lobia

a few seconds ago
Gukesh D playing against Fabiano Caruana in FIDE Candidates Chess

Gukesh downs Abasov

a few seconds ago
Bitcoin

Hong Kong's first BTC ETF

a few seconds ago
Maruti Suzuki price increase

Maruti Suzuki price hike

a minute ago
Mamata Wants to Save Those Behind Bomb Blast: Amit Shah | LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a minute ago
Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma for PBKS

a minute ago
Tiger Reserves of India

Tiger Reserves Of India

a minute ago
MI vs RCB

IPL, MI vs RCB Preview

3 minutes ago
Big setback for Mamata govt: Kolkata HC orders CBI probe

Sandeshkhali Update

4 minutes ago
Vishnu Vishal and Soori

Vishnu Vishal-Soori Feud

4 minutes ago
Ice for beauty routine

Ice Facial For Skincare

6 minutes ago
Katchatheevu Row: How an Indian Island Went to Sri Lanka | Timeline of Events

Congress on Katchatheevu

6 minutes ago
Karim Benzema signed for Al Ittihad

Never received a red card

8 minutes ago
Nandi Statue Vandalised by Miscreants At Karnataka's Kalaburagi Temple, Case Lodged

Nandi Statue Vandalised

9 minutes ago
Forex news

Dollar strengthens

14 minutes ago
Marcelino Abad

news

16 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

16 minutes ago
Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri's post

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News14 hours ago

  3. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World15 hours ago

  5. Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo